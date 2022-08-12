3 ways to eliminate sagging thighs

Treatment for sagging thighs can be done with exercises and aesthetic treatments, such as radiofrequency or Russian current, for example. But another option is to associate liposuction with a facelift.

Flaccidity can be caused by sudden weight loss, unbalanced diet, sedentary lifestyle and skin aging and so the goal should be to fill sagging skin with more muscles and firm the skin by increasing the production of collagen fibers, which are responsible for giving elasticity and firmness to the skin.

Exercises to strengthen thighs

The best exercises to strengthen the muscles of the inner and back of the thighs include the running, adductor chair, abductor and legg press, which can be performed in a weight training class. But to complement this muscle strengthening at home, the most suitable exercises are:

Exercise 1 – Lie on your side and lift the leg that is on top. If you wish, you can put a weight of up to 2 kg on the ankle to further strengthen the side of the thigh, eliminating cellulite. Do 8 leg raises and then repeat 2 more sets.

Exercise 2 – You should lie on your back and lift your torso off the floor, making a bridge, then you should stretch 1 leg at a time. Then you should lower your torso and start the movement again. Do this exercise 10 times.

Exercise 3 – Spread your legs hip-width apart and squat, remembering your knees never go beyond your toes. Do 10 squats in a row, then do 2 more sets of 10.

Exercise 4 – Spread your legs hip-width apart and then spread a little wider, with your toes facing out, and then squat down. Stay still in this position for 15 seconds and then do short lifting and squatting movements. Repeat this exercise 5 times.

aesthetic treatments

Some excellent options for aesthetic treatments against sagging thighs are:

Radio frequency: uses heat to favor the production of collagen in the skin, giving it firmness;

Russian chain: uses electrodes that are placed on the skin and that, by producing low-intensity electrical current, stimulate the muscles, improving muscle tone and flaccidity;

Carboxytherapy: application of gas injections under the skin that promote blood flow and stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, which are responsible for the firmness of the skin;

Cryolift: it uses a cold system called the peltier cell, which can reduce the local temperature to 10 degrees below zero, promoting vasoconstriction and muscle tonicity, reducing sagging;

Mesolifting: injection of rejuvenating substances or medications into the skin of the face and neck that moisturize and regenerate the skin, reducing sagging;

Microcurrent: electrostimulation, which uses low intensity currents to promote skin rejuvenation, increasing firmness.

In addition to these sagging treatments, it is important to drink about 2 liters of water a day to keep the skin hydrated and apply a sagging cream daily, prescribed by a dermatologist.

Thigh sagging surgery

In the last case, if the person wishes, they can still have plastic surgery to remove the excess skin from the thighs, leaving the legs more toned and firm. For this, a good option is the thigh lift, a procedure that consists of removing only excess skin or liposuction that will also remove localized fat. Usually the doctor indicates a combination of these two procedures for a better result. Learn more about the Thigh Lift.