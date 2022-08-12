Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis Vaccine (DTPa)

The vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough is given in the form of an injection, requiring 4 doses for the baby to be protected, but it is also indicated during pregnancy, for professionals working in clinics and hospitals and for all adolescents and adults who have close contact with the newborn.

This vaccine, also called acellular vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough (DTPa) can be applied to the arm or thigh, by a nurse or doctor, at the health post or in a private clinic.

who should take

The vaccine is indicated for the prevention of diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough in pregnant women and babies, but should also be applied to all adolescents and adults who may come into contact with the baby at least 15 days before delivery. Thus, this vaccine can also be applied to grandparents, uncles and cousins ​​of the baby who will be born soon.

Vaccination of adults who will have close contact with the baby is important because pertussis is a serious disease that leads to death, especially in babies under 6 months of age, who are always infected by close people. It is important to take this vaccine because pertussis does not always show symptoms, and therefore the person can be contaminated and not know it.

Vaccination in pregnancy

The vaccine is indicated to be taken during pregnancy because it stimulates the woman’s body to produce antibodies, which then pass to the baby through the placenta, protecting it. Taking the vaccine is recommended between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, even if the woman has already taken this vaccine in another pregnancy, or another dose before.

This vaccine prevents the development of serious infections such as:

Diphtheria: which causes symptoms such as difficulty breathing, swelling of the neck and changes in heart beat;

which causes symptoms such as difficulty breathing, swelling of the neck and changes in heart beat; Tetanus: which can cause very strong convulsions and muscle spasms;

which can cause very strong convulsions and muscle spasms; whooping cough: intense cough, runny nose and general malaise, being very severe in babies under 6 months of age.

The dTpa vaccine is free, as it is part of the basic vaccination schedule for children and pregnant women.

How to take

The vaccine is administered through an injection into the muscle, and doses must be taken as follows:

1st dose: 2 months old;

2 months old; 2nd dose: 4 months old;

4 months old; 3rd dose: 6 months old;

6 months old; Reinforcements: at 15 months; at 4 years and then every 10 years;

at 15 months; at 4 years and then every 10 years; In pregnancy: 1 dose from 27 weeks of gestation or up to 20 days before delivery, in each pregnancy;

1 dose from 27 weeks of gestation or up to 20 days before delivery, in each pregnancy; Health professionals working in maternity and neonatal ICUs should also receive 1 dose of the vaccine with booster every 10 years.

The most common region of the body for administration of the vaccine in children over 1 year of age is the deltoid muscle of the arm, as in the case of applying the vaccine on the thigh it leads to difficulty in walking due to muscle pain and, in most cases, at that age the child already walks.

This vaccine can be administered at the same time as other vaccines in the childhood vaccination schedule, but it is necessary to use separate syringes and choose different injection sites.

Possible side effects

For 24 to 48 hours the vaccine can cause pain, redness and lump formation at the injection site. In addition, fever, irritability, and drowsiness may occur. To relieve these symptoms, ice can be applied to the vaccine site, as well as antipyretic drugs, such as Paracetamol, according to the doctor’s guidance.

When not to take

This vaccine is contraindicated for children who have already had whooping cough, in case of an anaphylactic reaction to previous doses; if symptoms of an allergic reaction such as itching, red spots on the skin, formation of nodules on the skin appear; and in case of central nervous system disease; High fever; progressive encephalopathy or uncontrolled epilepsy.