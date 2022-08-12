What is Marjoram good for and how to make tea

Marjoram is a medicinal plant, also known as English marjoram, widely used in the treatment of digestive problems due to its anti-inflammatory and digestive action, such as diarrhea and poor digestion, for example, but it can also be used to relieve symptoms. of stress and anxiety, as it can act on the nervous system.

The scientific name of marjoram is origanum majorana and can be purchased in health food stores and some compounding pharmacies, and can be used in the form of tea, infusion, oils or ointments.

What is Marjoram used for?

Marjoram has an antispasmodic, expectorant, mucolytic, healing, digestive, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action, and can be used for several purposes, the main ones being:

Improve bowel function and avoid symptoms of poor digestion;

Reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety;

Help in the treatment of gastric ulcers;

Promote the health of the nervous system;

Assist in the treatment of infectious diseases;

Eliminate excess gases;

Decrease blood pressure, control cholesterol and improve blood circulation, preventing cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, due to its anti-inflammatory action and the possibility of being used in the form of oil or in ointments, marjoram can also help relieve muscle and joint pain.

marjoram tea

The parts used of Marjoram are its leaves, flowers and stem, to make teas, infusions, ointments or oils. One of the most common ways to use marjoram is in the form of a tea.

To make marjoram tea, just put 20 g of leaves in a liter of boiling water and let it rest for about 10 minutes. Then strain and drink up to 3 cups a day.

Side effects and contraindications

Marjoram is not related to side effects, however when consumed in excess it can cause headache and constipation. Also, when used in the form of an oil or ointment, it can trigger allergic reactions and contact dermatitis in people with very sensitive skin.

The use of marjoram is not indicated in pregnancy or for girls up to 12 years old, as this plant can lead to hormonal changes that can influence the baby’s development or the girl’s puberty, for example.