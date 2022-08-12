What is endemic, how to protect yourself and main endemic diseases

Endemic can be defined as the frequency of a given disease, being normally related to a region due to climatic, social, hygienic and biological factors. Thus, a disease can be considered endemic when cases occur with a certain frequency in a certain location.

Typically, endemic diseases are restricted to only one region, not being spread to other locations. In addition, these diseases can be seasonal, that is, their frequency varies according to the time of year, as for example in the case of yellow fever, which is considered endemic in the northern region of Brazil and the frequency increases in the summer, which is the hottest time of year in this region.

Main endemic diseases

The diseases considered endemic are those that appear more frequently in a given region and at specific times, the main ones being:

Yellow fever which is considered endemic in the northern region of Brazil and is transmitted by the mosquito Aedes aegypti and Haemagogus Sabethes;

which is considered endemic in the northern region of Brazil and is transmitted by the mosquito Aedes aegypti and Haemagogus Sabethes; Malaria which is also considered an endemic disease in the northern region of Brazil, with greater frequency in the hottest times of the year and is caused by the bite of the mosquito of the genus Culex infected by the parasite plasmodium sp.;

which is also considered an endemic disease in the northern region of Brazil, with greater frequency in the hottest times of the year and is caused by the bite of the mosquito of the genus Culex infected by the parasite plasmodium sp.; schistosomiasis which is caused by the parasite schistosoma mansoni and it is endemic in places with a tropical climate and which do not have basic sanitation, especially in regions where there is frequent flooding;

which is caused by the parasite schistosoma mansoni and it is endemic in places with a tropical climate and which do not have basic sanitation, especially in regions where there is frequent flooding; leishmaniasis which is an infectious disease caused by the bite of a mosquito of the genus Lutzomyia infected by the parasite Leishmania chagasiwhich is more frequent in hot climate regions;

which is an infectious disease caused by the bite of a mosquito of the genus Lutzomyia infected by the parasite Leishmania chagasiwhich is more frequent in hot climate regions; Dengue which is one of the main endemic diseases and whose frequency of cases is higher in the hottest and driest months of the year;

which is one of the main endemic diseases and whose frequency of cases is higher in the hottest and driest months of the year; hookworm which is a parasite caused by the parasite Ancylostoma duodenale;

which is a parasite caused by the parasite Ancylostoma duodenale; Filariasis which is caused by Wuchereria bancroftibeing endemic in the North and Northeast of Brazil;

which is caused by Wuchereria bancroftibeing endemic in the North and Northeast of Brazil; Chagas diseasewhich is caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi and it is endemic in regions where there is a large amount of the barber bug, which is the vector responsible for transmission to people.

The occurrence of an endemic disease depends on economic factors, such as lack of basic sanitation and treated water, cultural, ecological, such as pollution and climatic conditions that favor the multiplication of vectors, social and biological, such as the susceptibility of people and transmissibility of the infectious agent. .

How to prevent endemics

To prevent the occurrence of endemic diseases, it is important to assess the factors that favor the occurrence of these diseases. Thus, to prevent and combat endemics, it is important to adopt measures to improve hygiene and sanitation conditions in endemic regions, as well as to invest in strategies to avoid the multiplication of the infectious agent and the risk of transmission of the disease to people.

In addition, it is important that the occurrence of endemic diseases be notified to the health system so that preventive and control measures can be intensified.