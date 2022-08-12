Pepsin: what it is, what it is for and what is its enzyme function

Pepsin is a digestive enzyme produced in the stomach, which controls the breakdown of proteins in the body, facilitating the digestion process. For this reason, pepsin is used in medicines, being indicated to accelerate the digestion process, reducing the feeling of discomfort and bloating.

Pepsin can be found in pharmacies, in association with other substances, in medicines such as Digeplus, for example.

what is it for

Pepsin is indicated in the treatment of gastric digestive insufficiency, gastritis and chronic gastroenteritis. It is also used as an intestinal gas reducer and auxiliary treatment of poor digestion.

How to use

How Pepsin is used depends on how it is presented, and general guidelines for adults include:

Pepsin capsules: ingest 1 to 2 capsules after the main meals;

ingest 1 to 2 capsules after the main meals; Pepsin in oral solution: dilute 30 to 40 drops at a time, in a glass of water right after meals.

However, in any case, it is advisable to consult the package leaflet or follow the doctor’s instructions.

Possible side effects

The main side effects of pepsin drugs include tremors, dizziness, and constipation.

who shouldn’t use

Pepsin is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any component of the formula. In addition, the use of pepsin in pregnant women should be avoided without medical advice.