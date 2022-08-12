How do I know if I’m in good health?

To know if you are in good health, it is important to consult the doctor on a regular basis so that tests can be requested and carried out that indicate how your health is, such as measuring blood pressure, blood sugar concentration and carrying out a blood test. urine.

When the exams are altered, it can be indicative of health problems such as hypertension, diabetes, heart failure or obesity, for example and, in these cases, it is important that the results are evaluated by the doctor so that the correct diagnosis can be made. and appropriate treatment was initiated.

In this way, to know if you are in good health, it is necessary to evaluate the following parameters:

1. Ideal weight

The BMI or Body Mass Index relates the person’s weight and height and assesses whether they are within their ideal weight, below their ideal weight, overweight or obese, and it is also possible to assess the risk of developing some diseases. The best way to maintain an adequate BMI for height and weight is through regular physical activity and a healthy, balanced diet.

2. Heart Rate

Heart rate indicates whether the heart is working properly and is also a good indicator of a person’s physical fitness, with a normal heart rate ranging from 60 to 100 beats per minute.

Heart rate is high when the heart beats more than 100 times per minute, which can be caused by heart failure or hypertension, and low when there is less than 60 heartbeats per minute. Learn how to measure your heart rate correctly.

3. Blood sugar

The evaluation of the amount of sugar in the blood, called blood glucose, is also a good indicator of the person’s health status, because when it is high it can be indicative of diabetes, which is a chronic disease that can lead to serious complications if left untreated. such as blindness, diabetic foot or kidney problems, for example.

The blood glucose reference values ​​are:

Normal blood glucose: less than 110 mg/dl fasting and less than 200 mg/dl at any time of day;

Low blood glucose or hypoglycemia: less than 70 mg/dl at any time of day;

High blood sugar or hyperglycemia: between 110 and 125 mg/dl fasting;

Diabetes: equal to or greater than 126 mg/dl fasting and equal to or greater than 200 mg/dl at any time of day.

If the blood glucose is high, the person may have prediabetes or diabetes, so they should make an appointment with an endocrinologist as soon as possible. See how to measure blood glucose.

4. Blood pressure

Blood pressure is a good indicator of health problems, as when it is high it can indicate hypertension, kidney malfunction or heart failure, and when it is low it can indicate dehydration or hypoglycemia.

The normal blood pressure value is between 91 x 61 mmHg and 139 x 89 mmHg. Values ​​above or below normal values ​​should be evaluated by the doctor:

high blood pressure : greater than 140 x 90 mmHg;

: greater than 140 x 90 mmHg; Low blood pressure: less than 90 x 60 mmHg.

5. Waist and hip circumference

The waist-hip ratio allows you to assess the amount of accumulated abdominal fat and the risk of developing diseases such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, obesity and stroke, in addition to being able to inform the person’s risk of suffering a heart attack.

Assessing only the waist circumference, the ideal for women is that it is up to 80 cm and for men up to 94 cm.

6. Urine exam

The urinalysis allows physical aspects to be evaluated, such as color, smell and appearance of the pee, as well as chemical and microscopic aspects, such as the presence of microorganisms and blood, for example. Thus, changes in urinalysis can indicate kidney problems, urinary infection, dehydration and liver problems, for example. When the color and smell of urine is altered, consult a doctor immediately.

Know what can change the color of urine.

7. Stool Examination

The color, smell and consistency of stools are also good indicators of health status, as they can indicate feeding problems or other diseases such as constipation, gastric ulcer or hepatitis, for example.

Normal stools should be brownish, molded and not too strong-smelling, so any change in stool should be treated according to its cause. Know what can change the color of stool.

8. Eye exam

Vision is another parameter that must be evaluated, as some vision problems such as myopia, astigmatism or hyperopia can compromise vision and cause symptoms such as frequent headache, difficulty seeing or red eyes, for example.

In the eye exam, the ophthalmologist usually asks the person to say all the letters he can see, and the view is considered normal when the person can say all or almost all of them. Understand how the eye exam is done.

9. Gynecological Exams

Gynecological exams are important to help identify early changes in a woman’s cervix that can lead to uterine cancer. The most common test is the Pap smear, which not only helps to detect cervical cancer, but also helps to identify gynecological inflammation, warts, changes in the cervix and sexually transmitted diseases.