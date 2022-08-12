Thoracotomy: what it is, types and indications

Thoracotomy is a medical surgical procedure that consists of opening the thoracic cavity and that can occur in different regions of the thorax, with the objective of providing the most direct access route to the affected organ and a sufficient width to allow a good operative field, avoiding organ damage.

There are different types of thoracotomy, which must be performed depending on the organ to be accessed and the procedure that needs to be performed, and can be used to analyze or remove damaged organs or structures, control bleeding, treat a gas embolism, perform cardiac massage, among others.

Types of thoracotomy

There are 4 different types of thoracotomy, which are related to the region where the incision is made:

Posterolateral thoracotomy: this is the most common procedure, and the method generally used to access the lungs, to remove a lung or a portion of a lung due to cancer, for example. During this surgery, an incision is made along the side of the chest towards the back, between the ribs, and the ribs are separated, one of which may need to be removed in order to visualize the lung.

Median thoracotomy: In this type of thoracotomy, the incision is made along the sternum, in order to open access to the chest. Generally, the procedure is used when performing heart surgery.

Axillary thoracotomy: In this type of thoracotomy, an incision is made in the armpit region, which is usually used to treat pneumothorax, which consists of the presence of air in the pleural cavity, between the lung and the chest wall.

Anterolateral thoracotomy: This procedure is usually used in emergency cases, where an incision is made along the front of the chest, which may be necessary after trauma to the chest has occurred or to allow direct access to the heart after cardiac arrest. .

Possible side effects

Some of the complications that can occur after performing a thoracotomy are:

Ventilation after surgery;

Air leakage, requiring prolonged use of a chest tube after the procedure;

Infection;

bleeding;

Formation of blood clots;

Complications resulting from general anesthesia;

Heart attack or arrhythmias;

Vocal cord alterations;

Bronchopleural fistula;

Also, in some cases, the region where the thoracotomy was performed can cause pain for a long time after the surgery. In these cases, or if the person detects any anomaly during the recovery period, the doctor must be informed.