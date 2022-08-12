How to treat the 7 most common vision problems

Vision problems can arise soon after birth or develop throughout life due to trauma, injuries, chronic diseases, or simply due to the natural aging of the body.

However, most vision problems can be corrected with the use of glasses, contact lenses, or surgery to improve the patient’s ability to see, especially when an ophthalmologist diagnoses the problem early and initiates appropriate treatment quickly. .

1. Myopia

Myopia is characterized by difficulty seeing objects from afar, causing the emergence of other symptoms, especially headache that arises from the habit of squinting to try to see better.

Although it can affect distance vision, people with myopia usually have good near vision. Check out other symptoms of this vision problem.

How to treat: Treatment for myopia starts with the use of glasses or contact lenses that help focus the observed image. However, another option is laser surgery which can be done after the doctor finds that the degree of myopia has stopped increasing.

2. Hypermetropia

Hyperopia is the difficulty in seeing objects up close and usually appears from birth, which can cause eye fatigue, headaches and difficulty concentrating, especially at school. Here’s how to identify if you have hyperopia.

How to treat: farsightedness can be treated by wearing glasses or contact lenses that help you see objects up close correctly. However, the patient can also resort to surgery when medically indicated, to permanently modify or correct the cornea and avoid the constant use of glasses.

3. Astigmatism

Astigmatism is a vision problem that affects almost everyone and makes them see the limits of blurred objects, and can be easily identified when similar letters are confused, such as H, M and N, for example. In addition, it is also common that with astigmatism, you cannot see straight lines correctly. Know the causes of astigmatism.

How to treat: treatment for astigmatism is done with the use of glasses or contact lenses, which often must be adapted for two problems, since it is common for this problem to also arise in patients with myopia or hyperopia. Laser correction surgery can also be done in these cases.

4. Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the most common vision problem after the age of 40 due to the natural aging of the eye that causes difficulty focusing on objects that are close, causing a tendency to hold the newspaper or books further away to be able to read, for example. See other signs that may indicate presbyopia.

How to treat: Presbyopia can be corrected through the use of reading glasses that help correct the image when it is necessary to observe an image closely or focus on the text of a book.

5. Strabismus

Strabismus is the lack of alignment between the two eyes that occurs mainly after 2 years of age due to uncoordinated movement of the muscles in each eye, causing double vision, headache and eye deviation, as shown. the image.

How to treat: The treatment of strabismus usually starts with the use of corrective glasses or lenses, however, in some cases it may be necessary to use botulinum toxin or surgery to correct the strength of the muscles in each eye. See what treatment options are available for strabismus.

6. Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a vision problem caused by increased pressure inside the eye, being asymptomatic in most cases and rarely presenting with severe eye pain, blurred vision and redness. Symptoms can come on suddenly or come on over time, depending on the type of glaucoma.

How to treat: treatment depends on the type of glaucoma and, therefore, each case must be guided by an ophthalmologist. However, in most cases the treatment is done with the use of eye drops, laser or surgery. See how to do the treatment and avoid complications.

7. Cataract

Cataract is part of the natural aging of the eyes and, therefore, is more common in the elderly, causing signs and symptoms such as the appearance of a white film in the eye, decreased vision and increased sensitivity to light, for example. See other signs that may indicate cataracts.

How to treat: Cataracts are usually treated with surgery to remove the lens of the eye and replace it with an artificial lens.

In any vision problem, it is recommended that the patient consult the ophthalmologist regularly, at least once a year to evaluate the evolution of presbyopia and to adapt the type of treatment, if necessary.