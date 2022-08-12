Verutex B: what is it and what is the cream for

Verutex B is a cream with fusidic acid and betamethasone in the composition, indicated for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases, susceptible or accompanied by a bacterial infection.

This cream can be bought in pharmacies for a price of around 70 reais, and it is also available as a generic, for a price of around 34 reais.

what is it for

Verutex B is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions, which may be accompanied by a bacterial infection, such as:

Atopic eczema, which is characterized by inflammation and itching;

Post stasis eczema, which is inflammation of the itchy skin caused by poor blood circulation in the legs;

Seborrheic dermatitis, which is characterized by inflammation of the scalp and other hairy areas, associated with oiliness;

Contact dermatitis, which occurs when inflammation of the skin occurs in contact with other substances;

Lichen simplex chronicus, in which chronic itching and thickened plaques form;

Insect bites.

This cream works by reducing swelling and redness and eliminates bacteria that cause skin infections.

What is the difference between Verutex and Verutex B?

Verutex B has fusidic acid in its composition, with antibiotic action and, in addition to this substance, it also has betamethasone, which is a corticosteroid that also helps to treat skin inflammation. Verutex has only fusidic acid, exerting only antibiotic action. See more about Verutex.

How to use

Verutex B should be applied in a thin layer on the lesion, 2 to 3 times a day, avoiding contact with the eyes, for the period of time determined by the doctor.

who shouldn’t use

This medicine should not be used by people with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula.

In addition, Verutex B should not be used to treat skin conditions caused solely by bacteria, viruses or fungi and for skin reactions caused by tuberculosis or syphilis. These creams should also not be used to treat acne, rosacea or perioral dermatitis.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that may occur during treatment with Verutex B are reactions at the application site of the cream, such as skin irritation, burning and stinging sensations, itching and redness,