Verutex: what is it for and how to use it

Verutex cream is a remedy that has fusidic acid in the composition, which is a remedy indicated for the treatment of skin infections caused by sensitive microorganisms, namely caused by the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus.

This topical cream can be purchased at pharmacies for a price of around 50 reais, and is also available as a generic.

what is it for

Verutex is a cream indicated for the treatment and prevention of skin infections caused by micro-organisms sensitive to fusidic acid, namely caused by the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus. In this way, this medicine can be used on minor wounds or cuts, boils, insect bites or ingrown nails, for example.

What is the difference between Verutex and Verutex B?

Like Verutex, Verutex B has fusidic acid in its composition, with antibiotic action and, in addition to this substance, it also has betamethasone, which is a corticosteroid that also helps to treat skin inflammation.

See what it’s for and how to use Verutex B.

How to use

Before applying the product to the skin, wash your hands and the area to be treated well.

Verutex cream should be applied in a thin layer, directly on the area to be treated, with the fingertips, about 2 to 3 times a day, for approximately 7 days or for the period of time determined by the doctor.

who shouldn’t use

This medication should not be used by people who are allergic to the components present in the formula. In addition, it should not be used by pregnant or breastfeeding women without a doctor’s recommendation.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that can occur during treatment with Verutex are skin reactions such as itchiness, rash, pain and skin irritation.