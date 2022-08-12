Lack of calcium: symptoms and how to increase absorption

Lack of calcium in the body, also called hypocalcemia, usually does not cause any symptoms in the early stages. However, as the condition worsens, various signs and symptoms such as bone weakness, teeth problems or heart palpitations may begin to appear. In addition, with a lack of calcium, diseases such as osteopenia, osteoporosis or rickets, for example, can also begin to appear.

Calcium is a fundamental mineral for the proper functioning of the body, especially for the functioning of the nervous system and bone health, and is present in various foods such as yogurt, milk, cheese, spinach, tofu and broccoli, which must be consumed daily to maintain an adequate amount of calcium in the body.

Symptoms of calcium deficiency

Symptoms related to deficiency of this nutrient in the body are:

Lack of memory;

Confusion;

Muscle spasms;

Cramps;

Tingling in the hands, feet and face;

Depression;

hallucinations;

Weakness of bones;

Irritability, nervousness and anxiety;

Increase in blood pressure;

Caries and frequent teeth problems.

The diagnosis of lack of calcium in the body is made through a conventional blood test, however, to know if the bones are weak, it is necessary to carry out a test called bone densitometry. See how bone densitometry is done.

Main causes of calcium deficiency

The main causes of lack of calcium in the body are low intake of foods rich in this mineral, hormonal changes and hypoparathyroidism. However, some situations that affect nutrient absorption can also be in calcium deficiency, such as pancreatitis and some genetic syndromes.

In addition, a lack of vitamin D can also cause calcium deficiency, as this vitamin is essential for the absorption of calcium in the intestines. Some medications such as amiloride, for example, which is a diuretic used in cases of high blood pressure, can also have a lack of calcium as a side effect.

How to increase calcium absorption

To increase the absorption of calcium in the intestine and its use by the body, in addition to increasing the consumption of foods rich in this nutrient, one should also increase the consumption of vitamin D, which is present in foods such as fish, milk and eggs. Here are some examples of foods rich in calcium and foods rich in vitamin D.

In addition, to increase the concentrations of vitamin D in the body, it is also recommended to increase the time the skin is exposed to the sun without sun protection. However, the most recommended thing is to do 15 minutes a day, to avoid serious complications such as skin cancer.

The frequent practice of physical activity also increases the absorption and fixation of calcium in the bones, and it is also important to be careful with some drugs that can decrease the absorption of calcium, such as antibiotics (fluoroquinolones and tetracyclines), diuretics (hydrochlorothiazide and furosemide) and antacids that contain aluminium.

In cases of proven calcium deficiency, where food and previous care are not enough, the doctor may prescribe the use of calcium carbonate, calcium phosphate or calcium citrate capsule supplements. Learn more about calcium supplements.