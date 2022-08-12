What is Memoriol B6 and how does it work

Memoriol B6 is a vitamin and mineral supplement used in the treatment of chronic diseases, mental fatigue and poor memory. Its formula contains glutamine, calcium, ditetraethylammonium phosphate and vitamin B6.

This medicine can be bought in pharmacies, in packs of 30 or 60 pills, for a price of around 30 and 55 reais, respectively.

what is it for

Memoriol B6 is indicated for the treatment of neuromuscular fatigue, mental fatigue, lack of memory or prevention of mental fatigue syndrome, which is frequent during periods of intense or prolonged brain activity.

How to use

The recommended dose is 2 to 4 tablets a day, preferably before meals or at the discretion of the physician.

How it works

Memoriol B6 has in its composition:

glutamine , which plays a fundamental role in the metabolism of the CNS, and its presence is essential for the reconstitution of brain proteins, compensating for the wear and tear caused by the functional activity of the brain. Glutamine requirements are greatest during periods of intense or prolonged intellectual activity;

, which plays a fundamental role in the metabolism of the CNS, and its presence is essential for the reconstitution of brain proteins, compensating for the wear and tear caused by the functional activity of the brain. Glutamine requirements are greatest during periods of intense or prolonged intellectual activity; Ditetraethylammonium Phosphate which increases the supply of phosphorus, stimulating circulatory and respiratory functions;

which increases the supply of phosphorus, stimulating circulatory and respiratory functions; glutamic acid which increases gastric secretion, strengthening digestive functions and improving general nutrition;

which increases gastric secretion, strengthening digestive functions and improving general nutrition; Vitamin B6which activates the biochemical processes of amino acids and favors the formation of glutamic acid.

Possible side effects

To date, no side effects have been reported with the use of the drug.

who shouldn’t use

Memoriol B6 is contraindicated in people with hypersensitivity to any component of the formula. In addition, it should be used with caution in diabetics because it contains sugar in its composition.