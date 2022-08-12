What is Angelica for and how to make tea

Angelica, also known as arcangélica, holy spirit herb and Indian hyacinth, is a medicinal plant with anti-inflammatory and digestive properties that is usually used in the treatment of intestinal problems, such as dyspepsia, excess gas and poor digestion, for example.

Angelica’s scientific name is angelica archelicacan be found in health food stores and can be consumed in the form of tea or essential oil.

What is Angelica for?

Angelica has antiseptic, antacid, anti-inflammatory, aromatic, depurative, digestive, diuretic, expectorant, stimulant, sweating and tonic properties. Thus, Angelica serves to:

Help in the treatment of digestive problems such as abdominal discomfort, dyspepsia and excess gas;

Reduce symptoms of nervousness and anxiety;

Increase appetite;

Assist in the treatment of circulatory problems and blood pressure control;

Relieve headache and migraine symptoms;

Improve sleep quality, decreasing insomnia episodes.

In addition, Angelica can be applied directly to the skin to relieve nerve and joint pain and to help treat skin conditions.

angelica tea

The parts used of angelica are the stem, roots, seeds and leaves of angelica. In addition to being used in the form of oil, angelica can also be used as tea, which has depurative and diuretic properties and can be consumed up to 3 times a day.

To make the tea, simply add 20 g of angelica root to 800 ml of boiling water and leave for about 10 minutes. Then strain and drink throughout the day.

Side effects and contraindications

The side effects of Angelica are usually associated with the fact that it is used in large quantities, as in addition to being toxic, it can cause increased levels of sugar in the urine and gastrointestinal irritation. Thus, the use of angelica is not indicated for diabetics and for those who have gastric ulcers, unless it is indicated by the doctor or herbalist, and the use must be done as directed.

In addition, the use of angelica on the skin, especially in the form of essential oil, can result in hypersensitivity reactions and if the person is exposed to sunlight for a long time, it can leave the site stained. Therefore, if angelica is used on the skin, it is important to apply sunscreen right away to avoid stains.

The use of angelica is also not recommended for pregnant women, as the plant can favor the occurrence of uterine contractions, which can lead to abortion. In the case of breastfeeding women, there are no studies that define whether the use is safe or not, however it is recommended not to use it.