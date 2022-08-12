What is Trichoepithelioma and how is it treated?

Trichoepithelioma, also known as Balzer-type sebaceous adenoma, is a benign skin tumor derived from hair follicles, which leads to the appearance of small hard balls that can appear as a single lesion or multiple tumors, being more frequent on the skin of the face, and may also appear on the scalp, neck and trunk, increasing in quantity throughout life.

This disease has no cure, but the lesions can be disguised with laser or dermabrasion surgery. However, it is common for them to reappear over time, requiring repeat treatment.

Possible causes

Trichoepithelioma is thought to occur due to genetic mutations on chromosomes 9 and 16 during pregnancy, but it usually develops during childhood and adolescence.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for trichoepithelioma should be guided by a dermatologist. It is usually performed with laser surgery, dermabrasion or electrocoagulation to reduce the size of the bumps and improve the appearance of the skin.

However, the tumors can grow back and, therefore, it may be necessary to repeat the treatments regularly, to eliminate the bumps from the skin.

Although it is rare, in cases where malignant trichoepithelioma is suspected, the doctor may perform a biopsy of the tumors removed during surgery to assess the need for other more aggressive treatments, such as radiation therapy, for example.