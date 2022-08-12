Gentian: what is it for and how to use it

Gentian, also known as gentian, yellow gentian and greater gentian, is a medicinal plant widely used in the treatment of digestive problems and can be found in health food stores and manipulation pharmacies.

The scientific name of gentian is gentiana lutea and has antidiabetic, antiemetic, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, digestive, laxative, tonic and vermifuge properties.

What is Gentian for?

Due to the diverse properties of gentian, this medicinal plant can be used for:

Help in the treatment of allergies;

Improve digestion and treat diarrhea;

Relieve nausea and vomiting;

Relieve the symptoms of heartburn and gastritis;

Assist in the treatment of intestinal worms;

Help in the treatment of diabetes;

Relieve symptoms of rheumatic pain, gout and general weakness.

In addition, the substance that gives the plant the bitter taste, stimulates the taste buds and thus increases the appetite.

How to use

The parts used for gentian are its leaves and roots to make tea, which should be taken before meals. One of the simplest ways to consume gentian is through tea. For this, just add 1 teaspoon of gentian root in 1 cup of boiling water and leave it for about 5 to 10 minutes. Then, strain and drink 2-3 times a day.

Side effects and contraindications

The side effects of gentian arise when this plant is consumed in large quantities, and there may be headache, vomiting and gastrointestinal discomfort.

Gentian is contraindicated in pregnancy, for hypertensive patients, with a predisposition to headaches, or with stomach ulcers.