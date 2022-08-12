Poisoning: types, symptoms and treatment

Intoxication is the set of signs and symptoms that arise from exposure to chemical substances that are toxic to the body, such as drugs in excessive doses, bites from poisonous animals, heavy metals such as lead and mercury, or exposure to insecticides and pesticides.

Intoxication is a form of poisoning and, therefore, can cause local reactions, such as redness and pain in the skin, or more generalized reactions, such as vomiting, fever, intense sweating, convulsions, coma and even risk of death. Thus, in the presence of signs and symptoms that may lead to suspicion of this problem, it is very important to go to the emergency room quickly, so that treatment is carried out, with gastric lavage, use of drugs or antidotes, prescribed by the doctor.

Types of intoxication

There are two main types of intoxication such as:

exogenous intoxication : occurs when the intoxicating substance is in the environment, capable of contaminating through ingestion, skin contact or inhalation through air. The most common are the use of drugs in high doses, such as antidepressants, analgesics, anticonvulsants or anxiolytics, use of illicit drugs, stinging poisonous animals such as snakes or scorpions, excessive alcohol consumption or inhalation of chemicals, for example;

endogenous intoxication: it is caused by the accumulation of harmful substances that the body itself produces, such as urea, but which are usually eliminated through the action of the liver and filtering by the kidneys, and can be accumulated when these organs have an insufficiency.

In addition, intoxication can be acute, when it causes signs and symptoms after a single contact with the substance, or chronic, when its signs are felt after accumulation of the substance in the body, consumed for a long time, as in poisoning by drugs such as Digoxin. and Amplictil, for example, or by metals such as lead and mercury.

Gastroenteritis, also known as food poisoning, occurs due to the presence of microorganisms, such as viruses and bacteria, or their toxins, in food, especially when poorly preserved, causing nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. To learn more about this situation, see how to identify and treat food poisoning.

main symptoms

As there are several types of toxic substances, there are a wide variety of signs and symptoms that can indicate intoxication, and some of the main ones are:

Fast or slow heartbeat;

Increase or decrease in blood pressure;

Increase or decrease in the diameter of the pupils;

intense sweat;

Redness or sores on the skin;

Visual changes such as blurring, clouding or darkening;

Shortness of breathe;

vomiting;

Diarrhea;

Abdominal pain;

Somnolence;

Hallucination and delirium;

Urinary and fecal retention or incontinence;

Slowness and difficulty in performing movements.

Thus, the type, intensity and amount of intoxication symptoms vary according to the type of toxic substance that is ingested, amount and physical state of the person who ingested it. In addition, children and the elderly are more sensitive to poisoning.

First aid for poisoning

First aid that should be given in a case of poisoning includes:

Immediately call SAMU 192to call for help and then to the Antivenom Information Center (CIAVE), through the number 0800 284 4343, to receive guidance from professionals while medical help arrives; Remove the toxic agentwashing with water if in contact with the skin, or changing the environment if inhaled; Keep the victim lying on the sidein case you lose consciousness; Looking for information about the substance that caused the intoxicationif possible, such as checking medicine boxes, product containers or the presence of venomous animals nearby, to help inform the medical team.

Avoid giving liquids to drink or inducing vomiting, particularly if the substance ingested is unknown, acidic or corrosive, as this can worsen the substance’s effects on the digestive tract. To learn more about what to do in case of poisoning or poisoning, check out Poison First Aid.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for intoxication varies according to its cause and the person’s clinical condition, and can be started in the ambulance or when arriving at the emergency room, by the medical team, and involves:

Assessment of vital signs such as pressure, heart rate and blood oxygenation, and stabilization, with hydration or use of oxygen, for example, if necessary;

such as pressure, heart rate and blood oxygenation, and stabilization, with hydration or use of oxygen, for example, if necessary; Identify the causes of intoxication through the analysis of the clinical history, symptoms and physical examination of the victim;

through the analysis of the clinical history, symptoms and physical examination of the victim; do the decontamination which aims to reduce the body’s exposure to the toxic substance, through measures such as gastric lavage, with irrigation of saline solution through a nasogastric tube, administration of activated charcoal in the digestive tract to facilitate the absorption of the toxic agent, or intestinal lavage. , with laxatives such as mannitol;

which aims to reduce the body’s exposure to the toxic substance, through measures such as gastric lavage, with irrigation of saline solution through a nasogastric tube, administration of activated charcoal in the digestive tract to facilitate the absorption of the toxic agent, or intestinal lavage. , with laxatives such as mannitol; use an antidote, if any, which may be specific for each substance type. Some of the most commonly used antidotes are:

Antidote intoxicating agent acetylcysteine paracetamol Atropine Organophosphate and carbamate insecticides, such as Chumbinho; methylene blue Substances called methemoglobinizers, which prevent blood oxygenation, such as nitrates, exhaust gases, naphthalene and some medications, such as Chloroquine and Lidocaine, for example; BAL or dimercaprol Some heavy metals such as arsenic and gold; EDTA-calcium Some heavy metals, such as lead; flumazenil Benzodiazepine medicines, such as Diazepam or Clonazepam, for example; naloxone Opiate pain relievers such as Morphine or Codeine, for example Antiscorpion, Antiophidic or Antiarachnidic Serum Venomous scorpion, snake or spider stings; vitamin K Pesticides or anticoagulant medications such as Warfarin.

In addition, to avoid any type of intoxication, it is important to pay attention to the products that you come into contact with on a daily basis, especially people who work with chemical products, such as in factories or plantations, and the use of protective equipment is essential. individual.

Special attention should also be given to children, who are more likely to have contact or accidental ingestion of intoxicating products and to suffer domestic accidents. Also check out what first aid is for other more common domestic accidents.