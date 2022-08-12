Brazilian Natural Medicine

What are Jamelão fruit and leaf used for?

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
2 minutes read

Jamelão, also known as black olive, jambolão, purple plum, guapê or berry, is a large tree, with the scientific name Syzygium cuminibelonging to the family Myrtaceae.

The ripe fruits of this plant are a kind of black berries, very similar to olives, and can be eaten raw or made into jams, liqueurs, wine, vinegar, jellies, among others. This fruit is rich in vitamin C and phosphorus, as well as flavonoids and tannins, which are very important in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

In addition, the stem bark has anti-inflammatory, anticarcinogenic and antidiabetic properties, as well as the leaves, which have a hypoglycemic action.

What is it for and what are the benefits?

The benefits of Jamelão can be obtained from several parts of the plant:

1. Fruit

The Jamelão fruit has in its composition vitamin C, phosphorus, flavonoids and tannins with potent antioxidant, hypoglycemic and anticarcinogenic action. Thus, fruits can be used as an aid in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer.

2. Stem bark

The stem bark has anti-inflammatory, anticarcinogenic and hypoglycemic properties and therefore can be used to treat diabetes and to reduce inflammatory processes.

3. Sheet

Jamelão leaves also have hypoglycemic properties and can be used in diabetes. In addition, the extract of the leaves also has antiviral, anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiallergic action.

Due to the antioxidant properties present in all parts of the plant, it is great for preventing aging and strengthening the immune system. In addition, Jamelão seems to mimic the actions of insulin, regulating glycemic levels and influencing the metabolism of liver glycogen storage, which makes it an excellent plant in the treatment of diabetes.

In addition to these properties, the plant also improves symptoms such as constipation, diarrhea, intestinal colic and gas, and stomach and pancreas problems.

How to use

It is possible to enjoy the benefits of Jamelão through the ingestion of the fruits or a tea prepared from the leaves or seeds of the plant.

How to make Jamelão tea

Jamelão tea is great to complement a diabetes treatment

Ingredients

  • 10 jamelons leaves;
  • 500 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Boil the water and add the Jamelão leaves and let it rest for about 10 minutes. Then you can have a cup of tea, 2 times a day, before the main meals. Tea can also be obtained from the seeds of the crushed fruit.

who shouldn’t use

Jamelão should not be consumed in excess during pregnancy or breastfeeding and in the case of diabetic people, frequent monitoring of blood sugar levels should be carried out due to the risk of hypoglycemia.

Find out which teas are contraindicated in pregnancy.

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Benefits of Crystal Peeling and how it is done (with before and after)

1 min ago

Kojic Acid: benefits and how to use it to get rid of dark spots on the skin

53 mins ago

Benegrip Multi: what is it for and how to take it

2 hours ago

How Erythema infectiosum (“Slap Sickness”) is treated

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.