What are Jamelão fruit and leaf used for?

Jamelão, also known as black olive, jambolão, purple plum, guapê or berry, is a large tree, with the scientific name Syzygium cuminibelonging to the family Myrtaceae.

The ripe fruits of this plant are a kind of black berries, very similar to olives, and can be eaten raw or made into jams, liqueurs, wine, vinegar, jellies, among others. This fruit is rich in vitamin C and phosphorus, as well as flavonoids and tannins, which are very important in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

In addition, the stem bark has anti-inflammatory, anticarcinogenic and antidiabetic properties, as well as the leaves, which have a hypoglycemic action.

What is it for and what are the benefits?

The benefits of Jamelão can be obtained from several parts of the plant:

1. Fruit

The Jamelão fruit has in its composition vitamin C, phosphorus, flavonoids and tannins with potent antioxidant, hypoglycemic and anticarcinogenic action. Thus, fruits can be used as an aid in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer.

2. Stem bark

The stem bark has anti-inflammatory, anticarcinogenic and hypoglycemic properties and therefore can be used to treat diabetes and to reduce inflammatory processes.

3. Sheet

Jamelão leaves also have hypoglycemic properties and can be used in diabetes. In addition, the extract of the leaves also has antiviral, anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiallergic action.

Due to the antioxidant properties present in all parts of the plant, it is great for preventing aging and strengthening the immune system. In addition, Jamelão seems to mimic the actions of insulin, regulating glycemic levels and influencing the metabolism of liver glycogen storage, which makes it an excellent plant in the treatment of diabetes.

In addition to these properties, the plant also improves symptoms such as constipation, diarrhea, intestinal colic and gas, and stomach and pancreas problems.

How to use

It is possible to enjoy the benefits of Jamelão through the ingestion of the fruits or a tea prepared from the leaves or seeds of the plant.

How to make Jamelão tea

Jamelão tea is great to complement a diabetes treatment

Ingredients

10 jamelons leaves;

500 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Boil the water and add the Jamelão leaves and let it rest for about 10 minutes. Then you can have a cup of tea, 2 times a day, before the main meals. Tea can also be obtained from the seeds of the crushed fruit.

who shouldn’t use

Jamelão should not be consumed in excess during pregnancy or breastfeeding and in the case of diabetic people, frequent monitoring of blood sugar levels should be carried out due to the risk of hypoglycemia.

Find out which teas are contraindicated in pregnancy.