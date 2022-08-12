What is Text Neck Syndrome: The Cell Phone Disease

Text neck syndrome is a condition that causes pain in the neck region due to constant misuse of cell phones and other portable electronic devices such as tablets or laptops, for example. Usually, the syndrome arises from the wrong posture when using these devices, which ends up leading to a degradation of the joints and nerves in the cervical spine region.

In addition to neck pain, people with this syndrome may also experience a feeling of tight muscles in the shoulders, chronic pain in the upper back, and even a shift in spinal alignment, which can result in a slightly bent forward posture. As these types of devices are increasingly used, text neck syndrome has become more and more prevalent, affecting millions of people.

To avoid this syndrome, it is important to acquire a correct posture when using portable electronic devices, as well as to do recurrent stretching exercises, to relieve pressure in the cervical region and avoid sequelae such as herniated discs or spinal degradation. To better guide the treatment, it is advisable to consult an orthopedist or a physical therapist.

main symptoms

Initially, text neck syndrome causes milder, more temporary symptoms, which mostly arise after using a cell phone or other device for several minutes, and which include neck pain, feeling of tight muscles in the shoulders, and a more forward-bent posture.

However, when posture is not corrected and this degradation continues to happen continuously, the syndrome can cause inflammation of the ligaments, muscles and nerves in the region, resulting in other more permanent and serious damage, such as:

Chronic headache;

Degeneration of the vertebrae;

Compression of the vertebral discs;

Early onset of arthritis;

herniated discs;

Tingling in arms and hands.

These symptoms are more intense depending on the time spent using the devices, and in most cases they can only appear with 1 or 2 hours of daily use.

Why does the syndrome arise?

In the correct posture, which is when the ears are aligned with the center of the shoulders, the weight of the head is well distributed, not causing excess pressure on the vertebrae or neck muscles. This position is known as the neutral position.

However, when the head is tilted forward, as happens when the cell phone is being held, the weight on the vertebrae and muscles increases exponentially, reaching up to eight times greater than in the neutral position, which translates into about of 30 kg on the neck vertebrae.

Thus, when you spend a lot of time looking at your cell phone screen, or when you frequently maintain a position with your head tilted forward, damage to the nerves, muscles and vertebrae can occur, resulting in inflammation and the development of the syndrome. This concern is even greater in children, as they have a higher head:body ratio, which causes the head to put even more pressure on the neck region than in adults.

how to treat the syndrome

The best way to treat text neck syndrome would be to avoid using the electronic devices that are at its origin, however, as this is not a valid option, it is best to do stretching and exercises that relieve pressure on the region. neck, in addition to restricting the use of devices to a minimum.

For this, the ideal is to consult an orthopedist or a physical therapist, to adapt the exercises to personal needs. However, some exercises that can be done at home, 2 to 3 times a day, until the appointment, and that can even help prevent the development of the syndrome are:

1. Chin exercise

To do this exercise, try to reach with the tip of the chin in the middle of the neck, more or less in the region where the “gogó” is, keeping in this position for 15 seconds.

2. Neck exercises

In addition to the chin exercise, there are still some neck exercises that can be done. These exercises mainly include 2 types: tilting the neck to one side and the other, holding in each position for 15 seconds, and the exercise of turning the head to the right and to the left, also holding for 15 seconds in each position. side.

3. Shoulder Exercise

This exercise is great for strengthening the muscles in your upper back, which become stretched and weaker when you have an incorrect posture. To do this exercise, sit with your back straight and then try to bring your shoulder blades together, holding for a few seconds and releasing. This exercise can be done up to 10 times in a row.

See also a video of our physiotherapist to have a more correct posture in everyday life:

In addition to these exercises, there are still some precautions that can be maintained throughout the day that help to avoid or treat the symptoms of text neck syndrome, such as trying to hold the devices at eye level, taking regular breaks every 20 or 30 minutes. minutes or avoid using the devices with just one hand, for example.