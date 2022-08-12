Home remedies for bitter mouth

Two great home remedy options that can be prepared at home, with low cost, to combat the bitter mouth sensation are taking ginger tea in small sips and using the homemade chamomile spray with flaxseed whenever necessary.

Other common discomforts in those who have a dry mouth sensation are thick saliva, burning on the tongue, needing to drink liquids when eating due to difficulty swallowing dry foods. These home remedies are indicated against all of them.

1. Ginger tea

An excellent home remedy for dry mouth is to drink ginger tea in small sips several times a day, as this root stimulates saliva production and has a beneficial effect on digestion, which is another problem associated with dry mouth. To make the tea you need:

Ingredients

2 cm of ginger root

1 liter of water

Preparation mode

Put the ginger root and water in a pan and boil for about 10 minutes. When lukewarm, strain and drink several times during the day.

2. Chamomile spray with flaxseed

Another great home remedy that is effective in combating dry mouth is to prepare an infusion of chamomile with flaxseed that can be used throughout the day, whenever you feel the need.

Ingredients

30 g of flaxseeds

1 g of dried chamomile flowers

1 liter of water

How to make

Add the chamomile flowers to 500 ml of water and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat and reserve filtered.

Then add the flaxseeds in another container with 500 ml of boiling water and shake for 3 minutes, filtering after that period. Then just mix the two liquid parts and put it in a container with a spray bottle and keep it in the fridge.

Dry mouth is very common in people over 60 years of age and can arise as a side effect of medicines against Parkinson’s, Diabetes, Arthritis or Depression, for example, or due to radiation therapy to the head and neck region. Xerostomia, as it is called, can increase the incidence of cavities in addition to making it very difficult to swallow food and therefore it is important to adopt strategies to increase salivation and combat the sensation of dry mouth, improving the individual’s quality of life.