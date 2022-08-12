Is hepatitis B curable? – Your Health

Hepatitis B does not always have a cure, but about 95% of cases of acute hepatitis B in adults have a spontaneous cure and, in most cases, there is no need for specific treatment, being only necessary to be careful with food, not drinking. alcoholic beverages, avoid exerting yourself and hydrate yourself properly, because the body’s own defense cells are able to fight the virus and eliminate the disease.

However, approximately 5% of cases of acute hepatitis B in adults can progress to chronic hepatitis B when the infection lasts longer than 6 months. In this case, the risk of serious liver damage, such as liver cirrhosis and liver failure, for example, is high and the chances of cure are minimal, as the body was unable to fight the hepatitis B virus and it remained in the liver.

See how to do the correct treatment of hepatitis B to increase the chances of cure.

Who can develop chronic hepatitis B

There is a greater risk for children infected with the hepatitis B virus to develop the chronic form of the disease, and the younger you are, the greater this risk. Newborn babies who were infected by the mother during pregnancy or delivery are the ones who have the most difficulty in shedding the virus. In this case, the best way for pregnant women to protect their babies is to perform prenatal care.

In addition, when adequate treatment is not given during the acute phase of hepatitis B, such as maintaining a healthy diet and avoiding alcoholic beverages, there is also an increased risk of developing the chronic form.

Children and adults with chronic hepatitis B need a more specific treatment indicated by the hepatologist, which can be done with antiviral drugs such as Interferon and Entecavir, for example.

Watch the following video to learn how diet can help cure hepatitis and prevent the chronic form of the disease:

How to confirm the cure of hepatitis B

After 6 months of treatment, confirmation of the cure of hepatitis B can be done through blood tests that reveal the amounts of ALT, AST, alkaline phosphatase, GT gamma and bilirubin.

However, not all patients who develop chronic hepatitis B, especially children, are cured and may have liver complications such as cirrhosis or cancer, and in these cases, liver transplantation may be indicated.