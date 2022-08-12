Home remedies for dry mouth (xerostomia)

Treatment for dry mouth can be carried out with home measures, such as drinking teas or other liquids or eating certain foods, which help to hydrate the oral mucosa and act by stimulating the production of saliva, preventing dehydration.

If these measures are not enough to treat the problem, it is best to consult the doctor to see if there is any disease that is causing this symptom, so that a specific and more appropriate treatment can be carried out. In such cases, these natural remedies can also be a good help as a complement to the treatment:

1. Eat acidic foods

Ingesting foods rich in ascorbic acid, malic acid or citric acid stimulates saliva production, reducing the sensation of dry mouth. Some of the foods with these properties are lemon, orange, apple and pear, for example.

In addition to these foods, gnawing on raw carrots daily also helps to reduce dry mouth.

2. Drink chamomile or ginger tea

Great tea options for dry mouth are ginger or chamomile tea, which should be taken in small sips several times a day. These plants stimulate the production of saliva and have a beneficial effect on digestion difficulties, which can be a problem associated with dry mouth.

To prepare chamomile tea, simply add 2 teaspoons of dried chamomile flowers, add to a cup of boiling water and strain. To prepare ginger tea, just put about 2 cm of ginger root and 1 L of water in a pan and let it boil for about 10 minutes. When lukewarm, strain and drink several times during the day.

3. Sleep with a humidifier

Having a humidifier at home, preferably on at night, reduces the feeling of dry mouth, as the environment becomes more humid. Also, another thing that can help is sleeping with your mouth closed and breathing through your nose.

4. Drink lots of water

Drinking water or sugar-free drinks often helps to keep the oral cavity hydrated and increase saliva production. However, some drinks should be avoided, such as soft drinks, alcoholic beverages or drinks with caffeine, such as black tea or coffee, which increase dehydration.

In addition, sucking on pieces of ice is also a good option, as it helps keep the oral mucosa hydrated.

5. Chewing gum

Chewing sugar-free gum, preferably with acidic flavors, helps to stimulate saliva production. You should also opt for gum with xylitol in the composition, because this substance contributes to the hydration of the mouth.

If these natural methods are not enough to improve the symptoms, the person should go to the doctor to find out what the cause may be at the origin of the problem. Find out the main causes of dry mouth.

In addition to adopting these measures, it is also important to avoid very salty foods, mouthwashes that contain alcohol, avoid smoking and avoid medications such as antihistamines or decongestants that make the mouth even drier.