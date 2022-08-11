10 tips to take care of your nails and make your nail polish last longer

​To take care of your nails and make the enamel last longer, what you can do is use cloves on the enamel, use a strengthening base or apply thin layers of enamel, for example.

If the person decides to do the nail, they should follow some tips and care that can help maintain the health of the hands and nails, which can help the enamel last longer:

1. Use cloves on nail polish

Placing cloves inside the enamel or inside the strengthening base, makes the enamel resistant to fungi, thus reducing the chances of contaminating it and causing mycosis of the nail. To do this, simply add 5 cloves to nail polish or strengthening foundation, and wait about 24 hours before using.

2. Wash your hands and apply clove oil or vinegar to the nail

Washing your hands thoroughly with soap before applying nail polish ensures it is clean, and putting clove oil or vinegar on your nails helps reduce the chances of developing infections or ringworm.

3. Push the cuticles

Before applying the nail polish, you should always push the cuticles, applying an oil or cream for hands and cuticles, using a small toothpick to push. Avoid removing the cuticle with pliers, as damage to the skin can increase the chances of infection.

4. Sand the nail and the corners

Using a polishing file, you should carefully file the nails on the surface, in order to leave them very smooth and without ridges. In addition, you should also sand the corners a little, to prevent it from chipping or breaking over the days.

5. Pass a strengthening foundation

Before applying the nail polish, you should apply a good strengthening base to the nail, rich in vitamin B5, which will not only strengthen and protect your nails, but will also help the nail polish to set better.

6. Apply thin layers of nail polish

Always apply very thin and well-distributed layers of enamel on the nail, it is another secret that helps the enamel last longer, because this way the enamel adheres better to the nail, drying better and getting brighter. When thick coats of nail polish are applied, it can become sticky, making it more difficult to dry and adhere to the nail, which makes it easily chipped or scarred.

7. Remove excess nail polish

Removing excess nail polish from around each nail also prevents the nail polish from coming off the nails and, for this, you can use a toothpick or an orange tree stick with a bit of cotton on the tip dipped in nail polish remover, without acetone. .

8. Apply an extra shine nail polish

Applying a good extra shine at the end, protects the enamel, increasing its duration, and makes the nail shinier.

9. Protect your hands in everyday life

Protecting your hands daily with gloves, whenever you need to perform household tasks, such as washing dishes or cleaning the house, where you need to keep your hands in contact with water or cleaning products, is another care that can help your nail polish last longer. time, as well as helping to keep your hands and nails protected, hydrated and cared for.

10. Moisturize your hands and nails daily

Moisturizing your hands daily is another tip that helps the nail polish last longer, as it moisturizes the skin, nails and cuticle, leaving them beautiful and silky.

In addition, using nail polish or salon instruments should be avoided, being advised that the person always takes their own nail polish. The person can also ask the manicurist if the instruments used, especially the pliers and other metal instruments, have been sterilized.

In some cases, enamel allergy reactions can occur, in which the nails become weak or brittle for no apparent reason, and the skin may become red or itchy. In these cases, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist. Learn how to identify and treat enamel allergy.