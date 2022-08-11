5 steps to weighing yourself right

In order to weigh yourself correctly and have a faithful follow-up of weight evolution, care must be taken, such as always weighing yourself at the same time and wearing the same clothes, and preferably on the same day of the week, always trying to maintain a pattern when weighing.

Weight can vary depending on the time of day, meals the day before, and changes in the body linked to diet and hormone production, such as fluid retention and bloating during your period. So, see below all the necessary precautions when weighing yourself.

1. Always use the same scale

Always using the same scale will bring a reliable variation of weight over the days, no matter the brand or model of scale used. The best option is to have a scale at home, preferably digital, and avoid keeping it in the bathroom due to humidity, which can cause changes in the proper functioning of the device.

When weighing yourself, you should always place the scale on a fixed, level surface, with no mats underneath. Another tip is to always be aware of the scale’s battery or batteries, and weigh 1 or 2 kg of rice or other object of known weight to check the calibration of the device.

2. Weigh yourself on an empty stomach

The best time to weigh yourself is right after waking up, as it is easy to maintain the pattern of a good fast, avoiding the changes in the body caused by the digestion process. In addition, before weighing yourself in the morning, you should go to the bathroom to empty your bladder and intestines, and thus come back with nothing in your belly to have a faithful result on the scale.

3. Naked is the best option

Weighing naked is the best option because it is easy to discount changes in the weight of clothes, and therefore having a simple scale at home also facilitates the process. However, if you need to weigh yourself in pharmacies or at the gym, you should always wear the same clothes, so that the weight variation is only that of your own body.

4. Avoid excesses the day before

Avoiding excess food, especially those rich in salt and sugar, and alcoholic beverages the day before the weigh-in is important to avoid fluid retention, which can greatly alter the result of the weighing.

Thus, it is important to avoid consuming foods such as sushi, pizza, fast food and sweets the day before the weigh-in, as well as avoiding eating or drinking too many diuretic teas to influence weight the next day. Keep your normal rhythm, because doing this type of practice will not show your real evolution.

5. Do not weigh yourself during your period

For women, it is important to avoid weighing yourself in the 5 days before the menstrual period and during the days of menstruation, as the hormonal changes that occur during this period usually cause swelling and fluid retention, not allowing an accurate result of the scale.

Thus, during this period, the recommendation is to be patient and maintain care with food and physical activity, leaving to check the weight when everything has passed.

Check out these and other tips in the following video:

What is the ideal frequency to weigh yourself?

The ideal is to weigh yourself only once a week, always choosing the same day of the week to do the weighing, following the recommendations mentioned above. In addition, you should avoid weighing yourself on Monday, as it reflects the excesses that normally occur on the weekend, not bringing a faithful result of weight variation.

Having patience and avoiding weighing yourself every day is important to avoid excessive anxiety and incentives to practice sudden changes in food to have a better result the next day, such as taking a lot of diuretic teas or going completely without eating. From one day to the next, and even on the same day, it is normal for weight to vary by about 1 kg, so maintaining a weekly weighing pattern is the best choice.

The weight of the scale doesn’t say it all.

Finally, it is important to remember that the weight on the scale does not say everything, especially when you are on a diet guided by a nutritionist and when you practice physical activity regularly. This is because during the process there can be gains in muscle mass and body hydration, which makes the weight increase or decrease less than desired, but still fat loss.

Therefore, a good option is to carry out at least once a month a follow-up with a nutritionist or a weighing with bioimpedance scales, which provide body composition with data on the amount of muscle mass and total fat. Learn how bioimpedance works in our video: