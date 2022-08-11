5 tips to combat the symptoms of Menopause

Menopause is a period in a woman’s life marked by several signs and symptoms that can interfere with her quality of life and interpersonal relationships. It is common that during menopause there is an increase in body temperature, increased hair loss, accumulation of belly fat, weakening of bones and mood swings.

Despite this, the symptoms of menopause can be easily fought with some simple measures, such as proper nutrition and physical activity, for example.

Some tips that can help fight menopause symptoms are:

1. Be guided by a doctor

It is important to go to the gynecologist if you notice that the symptoms of menopause are more frequent, intense and that they have a negative effect on the woman’s quality of life. When going to the gynecologist, tests may be requested to check the concentration of hormones, estrogen and progesterone.

If the levels are found to be low, the doctor may recommend taking hormone replacement therapy to alleviate the symptoms and improve the woman’s quality of life. However, it is important that the treatment is done according to the doctor’s guidance to avoid the development of complications. Learn more about hormone replacement therapy.

2. Practice physical activity

The practice of physical activity is very important in menopause, as it promotes the release of endorphins into the bloodstream, giving a feeling of pleasure and physical and emotional well-being. So it is important to choose an activity that guarantees pleasure, such as cycling, running or doing water aerobics, for example.

3. Eat properly

Food also helps to relieve menopausal symptoms, and regular consumption of foods such as soy and yams is recommended, as they contain phytoestrogens, which are substances that help reduce menopause discomfort. Here’s how to diet to fight menopause symptoms.

4. Drink plenty of water

During menopause, it is common for the skin and hair to become thinner and dry, and there is a greater chance of the appearance of dark spots on the skin and more hair loss. To prevent this from happening, it is important to drink plenty of water during the day, as it is possible to keep your skin and hair hydrated and healthy.

5. Drink chamomile tea

Chamomile tea can be used in menopause with the aim of decreasing mood swings common in menopause. Thus, the woman can feel calmer and more peaceful during this period.

A natural treatment to lessen menopausal symptoms is the use of soy isoflavone, a soy-derived compound that contains hormones that are no longer produced during this phase. This food supplement should be taken daily during the first few months of menopause, until the woman’s body gets used to the inactivity of the ovaries.

Learn about other medicinal plants and natural strategies to combat the discomfort of menopause in the following video: