Brazilian Natural Medicine

Griffonia simplicifolia: what is it for and how to use it

THE Griffonia simplicifolia is a shrub, also known as Griffonia, originating in Central Africa, which has large amounts of 5-hydroxytryptophan, which is a precursor substance of serotonin, a neurotransmitter responsible for the feeling of well being.

The extract of this plant can be used as an aid in the treatment of sleep disorders, anxiety and endogenous depression.

what is it for

Generally speaking, serotonin is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, sleep, sexual activity, appetite, circadian rhythm, body temperature, pain sensitivity, motor activity and cognitive functions.

As it contains tryptophan, a precursor of serotonin, Griffonia simplicifolia It serves to help in the treatment of sleep disorders, anxiety and endogenous depression.

In addition, this medicinal plant can also be used to fight obesity, since 5-hydroxytryptophan is a substance that reduces the appetite for sweet and fatty foods.

How to use

The used parts of Griffonia simplicifolia are its leaves and seeds to make teas and capsules.

1. Tea

The tea must be prepared as follows:

Ingredients

  • 8 sheets of Griffonia simplicifolia;
  • 1 L of water.

Preparation mode

Place 8 leaves of the plant in 1 liter of boiling water and let it rest for about 15 minutes. Then, strain and drink up to 3 cups a day.

2. Capsules

Capsules usually contain 50 mg or 100 mg of griffonia simplicifolia and the recommended dosage is 1 capsule every 8 hours, preferably before main meals.

Possible side effects

The most common side effects that can occur during treatment with the plant Griffonia simplicifolia include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, especially if taken in excess.

who shouldn’t use

THE Griffonia simplicifolia it is contraindicated for pregnant women, breastfeeding women and people who are being treated with antidepressant drugs, such as fluoxetine or sertraline, for example.

Always consult a doctor.

