Dopamine Hydrochloride: What It Is and What It Is Used For

Dopamine hydrochloride is an injectable drug, indicated in circulatory shock states, such as cardiogenic shock, post-infarction, septic shock, anaphylactic shock and water retention of varied etiology.

This medication must be administered by a trained healthcare professional directly into a vein.

How it works

Dopamine is a drug that works by improving blood pressure, the force of contraction of the heart and heart rate in situations of severe shock, in situations where the drop in blood pressure is not resolved when only saline is administered through the vein.

In case of circulatory shock, dopamine hydrochloride works by stimulating the arteries to contract, thus increasing blood pressure. The time of onset of action of the drug is about 5 minutes.

How to use

This medication is an injectable that must be administered by a healthcare professional, as directed by a physician.

who shouldn’t use

Dopamine hydrochloride should not be given to people with pheochromocytoma, which is a tumor of the adrenal gland, or with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula, hyperthyroidism, or with a recent history of arrhythmias.

In addition, it should not be used by pregnant women without medical advice.

Possible side effects

Some of the side effects that may occur with the use of dopamine hydrochloride are ventricular arrhythmia, ectopic beats, tachycardia, anginal pain, palpitation, cardiac conduction disturbances, widened QRS complex, bradycardia, hypotension, hypertension, vasoconstriction, breathing difficulties, nausea, vomiting, headache, anxiety and piloerection.