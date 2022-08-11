Recipes with prune against constipation

A good way to make your bowels work and regulate your bowels is to eat plums regularly because this fruit has a substance called sorbitol, a natural laxative that makes it easier to pass stools. Another way to get the benefits of plum to treat constipation is to soak the dried plum in water and drink this flavored water and full of sorbitol and pectin, which is also a fiber that helps to hydrate the stool.

But in addition, it is also necessary to drink 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day, because without the necessary amount of water, the feces become dry, causing constipation.

The plum still helps to lose weight because it has few calories and low glycemic index, and can still be eaten raw or used in juices and vitamins.

In addition to eating ripe fruit or dried plums that can be bought in the markets, you can prepare amazing recipes that also help to loosen the bowels, here’s how to prepare some of them:

1. Prune tea against constipation

Ingredients

3 dried plums;

1 cup of water.

Preparation mode

Place the prunes and water in a pan and let it boil for about 5 to 7 minutes, let it cool down and drink the tea throughout the day.

2. Prune water to drink on an empty stomach

Ingredients

1 glass of water;

5 dried plums.

How to make

Chop the prunes and place them in a cup of water. Then cover the cup and let it rest overnight. The next morning, drink only the water, using the plum for another recipe. This water is also a good option to give to loosen the baby’s intestines.

3. Plum Jelly

Ingredients

1 kg of plums, still with the skin on but without the pit;

1 packet of unflavored gelatin;

About 300 ml of water;

4 tablespoons of brown sugar or culinary sweetener.

How to make

Place the plums, water and sugar in a pan and heat over medium heat for about 20 minutes. After boiling, knead the already cooked fruit a little and then add the gelatin to give it more consistency. Leave it on the fire for a few more minutes and after reaching the jelly point let it cool and store it in a glass container and keep it in the fridge.

4. Plum juice with apple

Ingredients

1 large apple;

4 ripe plums;

½ lemon.

How to make

Pass the whole apple and plums in a food processor or blender and then add the squeezed lemon. Sweeten to taste.

5. Plum and Strawberry Juice

Ingredients

10 strawberries;

5 ripe plums;

1 orange.

How to make

Beat the strawberries and plums with a mixer and then add the juice of 1 orange.

Watch the following video and learn about other laxatives that can help fight constipation: