What is Hydraste and how to use it

Goldenseal is a medicinal plant, also known as yellow root, which has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, being effective in helping to treat conjunctivitis and fungal infections, for example, in addition to being able to strengthen the immune system and leave the person more protected. against microbial diseases.

The scientific name of hydrast is Hydrastis canadensis L. and can be found at health food stores.

What is Hydraste for?

Goldenseal has digestive, expectorant, astringent, stimulant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antiandrogenic, antidiarrheal and homeostatic properties. So, goldenseal can be used to:

Help in the treatment of conjunctivitis and eye irritation;

Relieve symptoms of digestive problems such as diarrhea, colitis, dyspepsia and gastritis, for example.

Assist in the treatment of nasal congestion, sore throat and ulcers;

Help in the treatment of fungal, parasitic and bacterial infections.

In addition, goldenseal can be used to relieve the symptoms of hemorrhoids and fight excessive menstruation, for example.

How to use Hydraste

The used part of the goldenseal is its root and can be used to make teas and infusions. To make horseradish tea, simply add 1 teaspoon of horseradish to 250 ml of boiling water and leave for about 15 minutes. Then strain and use.

Side effects and contraindications

The side effects of the use of goldenseal arise when consumed in large amounts and without the recommendation of a doctor or herbalist, and there may be a stinging sensation in the hands, decrease in white blood cells, nausea and vomiting.

Goldenseal should not be consumed by pregnant women, as it stimulates uterine contractions, which can cause a miscarriage, lactating women and people with hypertension, as they can increase blood pressure even more.