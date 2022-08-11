3 home remedies to get rid of bloating

Dandelion, green tea or leather hat are some medicinal plants with diuretic properties that can be used in the preparation of teas that increase urine production and reduce water retention, thus decreasing body swelling.

However, in addition to these teas, it is also important to drink between 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day, exercise regularly and increase the intake of foods rich in water such as watermelon, melon or cucumber, for example, which help a lot to reduce swelling of the whole body and even control high blood pressure. You can see more tips on what to do in this video:

1. Dandelion tea

Dandelion tea has diuretic properties and anti-inflammatory action, and should be prepared as follows:

Ingredients:

Preparation mode:

Place 15 g of dandelion in a glass of boiling water and let it rest for 5 minutes. Strain and drink immediately.

This tea should be ingested 2 to 3 times a day.

2. Green tea tea

Green tea in addition to having strong diuretic properties that help eliminate fluid retention, it is also great for helping to lose weight and improve blood circulation.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of green tea;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add 1 teaspoon of green tea to a cup of boiling water. Cover, let cool, strain and drink.

It is recommended to drink 1 cup of this tea 3 to 4 times a day.

3. Leather hat tea

Leather hat tea has a diuretic and depurative action, which helps in the elimination of toxins and liquids accumulated in the body.

Ingredients:

Preparation mode

Place 20 g of leaves in a pan and add 1 liter of boiling water. Cover and let cool, then strain and drink.

This tea should be drunk 3 to 4 times a day, as needed.