Skull Tomography: What is it and how is it done

Computed tomography of the skull is an exam that is performed on a device and that allows the diagnosis of various pathologies, such as detection of stroke, aneurysm, cancer, epilepsy, meningitis, among others.

The skull CT scan usually takes about 5 minutes and is painless, and preparation for the scan is relatively simple.

what is it for

Computed tomography is an exam that helps the doctor diagnose certain diseases, such as stroke, aneurysm, cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, meningitis, among others.

How the exam is done

The examination is carried out in a device, called a tomograph, which has the shape of a ring and which emits X-rays that pass through the skull and are captured by a scanner, which provides images of the head, which are then analyzed by the doctor.

To be examined, the person must undress and wear a gown and remove all accessories and metallic objects, such as jewelry, watches or hairpins, for example. Then, lie on your back on a table that will slide into the device. During the examination, the person must remain still, so as not to jeopardize the results, and at the same time, the images are processed and archived. In children, anesthesia may be necessary.

The exam lasts about 5 minutes, however, if contrast is used, the duration is longer.

When the test is performed with contrast, the contrast product is injected directly into a vein in the hand or arm. In this exam, the vascular behavior of the structures under analysis is evaluated, which serves to complete the initial evaluation that is performed without contrast. Know the risks of the contrast exam.

How to prepare for the exam

Generally, to take the exam it is necessary to fast for at least 4 hours. People taking medication can continue their treatment as normal, with the exception of people taking metformin, which must be stopped at least 24 hours before the test.

In addition, the physician should be informed if the person has kidney problems or uses a pacemaker or other implanted device.

who shouldn’t do

Cranial CT scans should not be performed on people who are pregnant or who suspect they are pregnant. It should only be done if it is really necessary, due to the radiation that is emitted.

In addition, contrast-enhanced tomography is contraindicated in people with hypersensitivity to contrast products or with severe renal impairment.

Possible side effects

In some cases, contrast products can cause adverse reactions such as malaise, malaise, nausea, itching and redness.