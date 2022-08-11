How to identify the symptoms of cold sores

Before herpes manifests itself in the form of a sore, tingling, numbness, burning, swelling, discomfort or an itching begins to be felt at the site. These sensations can last for several hours or up to 3 days before the blisters appear.

As soon as these first symptoms appear, it is advisable to apply a cream or ointment with an antiviral, so that the treatment is faster and the size of the vesicles does not increase too much in size.

When they start to appear, the skin rashes are surrounded by a reddish border, appearing most often in and around the mouth and lips.

The vesicles can be painful and form clusters, with liquid, which merge into a single affected area, which after a few days begin to dry, forming a thin, yellowish crust of shallow ulcers, which normally falls off without leaving a scar. However, the skin can crack and cause pain when eating, drinking, or talking.

After the vesicles appear, the treatment takes about 10 days to complete. However, when the herpes rash is located on moist areas of the body, they take longer to heal.

It is still not known for sure what leads to the appearance of herpes, but it is thought that certain stimuli can reactivate the virus that returns to the epithelial cells, such as fever, menstruation, sun exposure, fatigue, stress, dental treatments, some type of trauma, cold and factors that depress the immune system.

Herpes can be transmitted to other people through direct contact or infected objects.

