How to identify bad cholesterol and what value it should have

Bad cholesterol is LDL and must be found in the blood with values ​​below those indicated by cardiologists, which can be 130, 100, 70 or 50 mg/dl, which is defined by the doctor according to the level of risk for the development of heart disease that the person has.

When it is above these values, it is considered high cholesterol and can lead to a heart attack or a stroke, for example. Understand better what types of cholesterol are and what values ​​are appropriate.

High bad cholesterol is the result of a poor diet, rich in fats, alcoholic beverages, high-calorie foods and little or no physical activity, however, family genetics also have an important influence on its levels. To download it, it is necessary to improve life habits, in addition to the use of lipid-lowering drugs, such as Simvastatin or Atorvastatin, for example.

LDL value For whom < 130 mg/dl People with low cardiovascular risk < 100 mg/dl People with intermediate cardiovascular risk < 70 mg/dl People at high cardiovascular risk < 50 mg/dl People at very high cardiovascular risk

The cardiovascular risk is calculated by the doctor, during the consultation, and is based on the risk factors that the person has, such as age, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, angina, previous infarction, among others.

How to lower bad cholesterol

To lower the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood, it is recommended to practice physical exercises regularly and a healthy diet.

Those who have very high levels of bad cholesterol should look for a gym, preferably with the accompaniment of a physical education teacher, so that the exercises are not done the wrong way and that they are not done with a lot of effort, in one go. turn.

These precautions are important to ensure good heart health and reduce the risk of suffering from heart disease.

Learn in the video below what to eat to lower cholesterol:

When it is not possible to reduce bad cholesterol with diet and exercise alone, the doctor may prescribe cholesterol-lowering drugs such as simvastatins such as Reducofen, Lipidil or Lovacor, for example. After using the drug for 3 months, it is advisable to repeat the blood test to evaluate the results of the treatment.