Is it possible to prevent gray hair?

White hair, also known as canície, results from hair aging, which is potentiated by external factors such as excessive exposure to the sun, poor diet, cigarette use, excessive alcohol intake and exposure to air pollution, which are factors that can be avoided. However, the internal factors associated with advancing age also contribute to the change in the color of the wires, but they are factors considered natural, which cannot be avoided.

Generally, white hair begins to appear around the age of 30, when the depigmentation of the hair begins to occur, which becomes white, due to the progressive loss of the activity of melanocytes, which are cells that produce melanin, a pigment which gives the hair its natural color. However, autoimmune diseases such as hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism and pernicious anemia, as well as hereditary factors, can lead to gray hairs at earlier ages.

There are still no studies that prove that gray hair can be completely avoided, however, it is believed that some tips can help.

Ways to delay gray hairs

Some tips that can help delay gray hair growth include:

Relax and avoid very stressful environments or situations, because chronic stress contributes to premature graying of the hair;

Protect hair from the sun, because UV rays increase oxidative stress;

Avoid the use of cigarettes, as smoking accelerates the aging process;

Increase consumption of foods rich in vitamin B12, such as salmon, chicken, turkey, milk, cheese, eggs, oysters and liver because they improve the irrigation of the hair bulb. See more foods rich in vitamin B12.

These measures can help to delay the appearance of gray hair, because they reduce oxidative stress, which is responsible for the appearance of gray hair, since the formation of free radicals interacts with tyrosine, which is necessary to produce melanin, destabilizing -a, which leads to a decrease in its activity.

These strategies only delay the appearance of gray hairs, they do not prevent them from appearing, because the appearance of gray hairs happens naturally with advancing age and there is still no solution that completely solves the problem.

Strategies to cover gray hair

Dyeing your hair or doing highlights are ways to cover gray hair, but they are not considered definitive measures either. Henna Surya dye is also a good option, as this natural product changes the color of the hair without changing the structure of the strands.

