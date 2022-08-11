How is the treatment for each type of hepatitis done?

Treatment for hepatitis varies depending on its cause, that is, whether it is caused by a virus, an autoimmune disease, or frequent medication use. However, rest, hydration, good nutrition and suspension of alcohol consumption for at least 6 months are usually recommended to prevent further liver damage and speed up the recovery process.

In addition, it may be recommended to discontinue medications that the person is using, even if this is not the cause of hepatitis, because during the disease the liver is not able to properly metabolize the medications, with greater production of toxins and further harm. more the organism. In the most serious cases, it may be necessary for the person to remain in the hospital for follow-up, being released when the disease is more controlled, but treatment should be continued at home.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A usually resolves after a few weeks, and the doctor recommends rest, a diet low in fat and carbohydrates, and intake of plenty of fluids. In addition, it is recommended to avoid the consumption of alcohol and medications that can harm the functioning of the liver.

One of the symptoms of hepatitis A is the lack of appetite that worsens at the end of the day, so you should bet on a good intake of liquids and solid foods during the day. Intravenous feeding is necessary in the acute stage when the patient has persistent vomiting and is unable to maintain oral intake. Isolation of the hepatitis A patient in a single room and bathroom is only necessary in cases of fecal incontinence which is rare.

Hepatitis B

In the case of acute hepatitis B, the treatment indicated by the doctor is rest, balanced diet, suspension of alcohol consumption for at least 6 months and use of medication to relieve symptoms, such as vomiting and fever, for example, if present. In the case of chronic hepatitis B, the treatment indicated by the doctor is with the use of drugs such as Interferon and Lamivudine, which must be used as directed.

Isolation of the hepatitis B patient in a single room and bathroom is only necessary in cases of voluminous and uncontrolled bleeding, which is rare. Learn more about treatment for hepatitis B.

One of the ways to avoid infection by the hepatitis B virus is through vaccination, the first dose of which should be done within the first 12 hours of life.

Hepatitis C

Treatment for hepatitis C should be carried out according to the guidance of the hepatologist or infectious disease specialist, and the use of injectable interferon alfa associated with the oral medication Ribavirin is usually recommended, but these drugs have several side effects, and it is important to inform the doctor of the emergence that any effects related to the use of the drug.

Despite the adverse effects related to the drugs used in the treatment, healing occurs in 50 to 80% of cases when the treatment is done correctly. Also, it is important to have a proper diet to avoid further damage to the liver. See in the following video what the hepatitis diet should look like:

Hepatitis D

Hepatitis D is treated in the same way as for hepatitis B, as the hepatitis D virus depends on the hepatitis B virus to replicate. Therefore, it is important to rest, follow a balanced diet and avoid consuming alcoholic beverages.

As the hepatitis D virus depends on the hepatitis B virus, prevention of this infection should be done with the hepatitis B vaccine. Learn more about vaccination for hepatitis B.

Hepatitis E

Hepatitis E is normally resolved by the body itself, without the need to take medication, it is only necessary to rest, drink plenty of fluids and have an adequate diet. In the most serious cases, which is when there is co-infection with the hepatitis C or A virus, for example, the use of antiretroviral drugs may be recommended. Learn all about Hepatitis E.

Hepatitis F and G

Hepatitis F is considered a subgroup of hepatitis C and so far no human cases have been described, so there is no established treatment. In the case of hepatitis G, although the virus can be found in people, especially those with hepatitis C, B or HIV virus, the treatment is still not very well established, and it is important to consult a hepatologist or infectious disease specialist to define the best therapeutic strategy. .

autoimmune hepatitis

Treatment for autoimmune hepatitis is done with the use of drugs that decrease liver inflammation, such as corticosteroids or immunosuppressants, such as Prednisone and Azathioprine respectively, which should be used as directed by the doctor.

It is also important that the person with autoimmune hepatitis has a proper diet and avoids consuming fatty foods and drinking alcoholic beverages. See more about treating autoimmune hepatitis.

drug hepatitis

In the case of drug-induced hepatitis, treatment is carried out by suspending or replacing the drug responsible for liver damage, and must be done under medical supervision. It is also important to drink plenty of fluids to accelerate the body’s detoxification process and treat complications that arise until liver repair and regeneration, often requiring a transplant.