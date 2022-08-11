Rozerem: what it is, what it is for and how to take it

Rozerem is a sleeping pill that contains ramelteone in its composition, a substance that is able to bind to melatonin receptors in the brain and cause an effect similar to that of this neurotransmitter, which is to help you fall asleep and maintain a relaxing sleep. and quality.

This drug has already been approved by Anvisa in Brazil, but it cannot yet be purchased in pharmacies, being on sale only in the United States and Japan, in the form of 8 mg tablets.

Price and where to buy

Rozerem is not yet for sale in pharmacies in Brazil, however it can be purchased in the United States at an average price of US$300 per box of the drug.

what is it for

Due to the effect of its active ingredient, Rozerem is indicated to treat adults with difficulty falling asleep due to insomnia.

How to take

The recommended dose of Rozerem is:

1 tablet of 8 mg30 minutes before bed.

During the 30 minutes it is advised to avoid intense activities or activities that are not to prepare for sleep.

To increase the effect of the medicine, it is also important not to take the tablet on a full stomach or after a meal, but wait at least 30 minutes after eating.

Possible side effects

Some of the more common side effects include headache, drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness and muscle aches.

In addition, more serious effects such as sudden changes in behavior or allergic skin reaction may occur, and it is advisable to consult a doctor to reassess the treatment.

who shouldn’t take

Rozerem is contraindicated for children, breastfeeding women or people allergic to any of the components of the formula. In addition, it should not be used if you are being treated with other sleeping pills or fluvoxamine.

During pregnancy, Rozerem can only be used under the guidance of the obstetrician.