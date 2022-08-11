How to beat Insomnia in Menopause

Insomnia during menopause is relatively common and is related to the hormonal changes typical of this phase. In this way, synthetic or natural hormone replacement therapy can be a good solution to overcome insomnia and other common symptoms of this phase such as hot flashes, anxiety and irritability.

Also, to combat insomnia and ensure a good night’s sleep, performing some kind of relaxing activity in the 30 minutes before bedtime, such as reading a book in a dim light, is a great solution, which can help in many cases.

Home remedy for menopausal insomnia

A good home remedy to fight menopausal insomnia is to drink passion fruit leaf tea at night, 30 to 60 minutes before going to sleep, as it contains passionflower, a substance that has sedative properties that promote sleep.

Ingredients

18 grams of passion fruit leaves;

2 cups of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add the chopped passion fruit leaves to the boiling water and cover for about 10 minutes, then strain and drink. It is recommended to drink at least 2 cups of this tea every day.

Another option is to take Passiflora capsules, because they also promote sleep and are well tolerated by the body, not causing dependence. Learn more about this type of capsules and how to take them.

Other tips to fight insomnia

Some other helpful tips to combat menopausal insomnia are:

Always go to bed and get up at the same time, even if you haven’t slept enough;

Avoid taking naps during the day;

Avoid caffeine intake after 6 pm;

Eat the last meal of the day, at least 2 hours before going to bed and do not overdo it;

Avoid having the television or computer in the room;

Exercise regularly, but avoid doing it after 5 pm.

Another great tip for a good night’s sleep is to drink 1 glass of warm cow’s milk before going to bed as it contains tryptophan, a substance that promotes sleep.

If, even after following all these tips, insomnia persists, the doctor may indicate the use of a melatonin supplement, for example. Synthetic melatonin improves sleep quality and is therefore very effective against nighttime awakenings. The recommended dose of melatonin can vary between 1 to 3 mg, 30 minutes before bedtime.

