Home Remedy for Neuralgia – Tua Saúde

A great home remedy for neuralgia is thyme, bay leaf and marjoram tea, as these medicinal plants have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation of the affected nerve, decreasing the discomfort of neuralgia.

Neuralgia is a sharp pain located in the path of a nerve, caused by nerve irritation due to blows, lack of blood circulation, surgery or medication consumption, for example.

Ingredients

1 handful of thyme

1 handful of laurel

1 handful of marjoram

500 ml of water

Preparation mode

Bring the water to a boil and after boiling add the thyme, bay leaf and marjoram. Then cover, let cool, strain and sweeten to taste. Drink the tea still warm up to 4 times a day.

Useful links: