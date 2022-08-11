Brazilian Natural Medicine

Home Remedy for Neuralgia – Tua Saúde

A great home remedy for neuralgia is thyme, bay leaf and marjoram tea, as these medicinal plants have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation of the affected nerve, decreasing the discomfort of neuralgia.

Neuralgia is a sharp pain located in the path of a nerve, caused by nerve irritation due to blows, lack of blood circulation, surgery or medication consumption, for example.

Ingredients

  • 1 handful of thyme
  • 1 handful of laurel
  • 1 handful of marjoram
  • 500 ml of water

Preparation mode

Bring the water to a boil and after boiling add the thyme, bay leaf and marjoram. Then cover, let cool, strain and sweeten to taste. Drink the tea still warm up to 4 times a day.

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine

