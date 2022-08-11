Pilocarpine – Your Health

Pilocarpine is an eye medication used in the treatment and control of glaucoma and ocular hypertension, and can be used in combination with other eye drops.

The active ingredient in Pilocarpine is pilocarpine hydrochloride and is produced by the pharmaceutical company Allergan.

Pilocarpine indications

Pilocarpine is primarily indicated for the control of high pressure in the eye (glaucoma). It can be used in combination with other medicines prescribed by the doctor such as beta-blockers.

Pilocarpine price

The price of Pilocarpine varies between 11 and 28 reais.

How to use Pilocarpine

The method of use of Pilocarpine must be indicated by the doctor.

Pilocarpine side effects

The side effects of Pilocarpine can be vision difficulties, especially when lighting is poor, ciliary spasm, eye irritation, conjunctival vascular congestion, headache and induction of myopia, especially in young patients, who have recently started administration. Prolonged use can cause clouding of the lens causing difficulty in seeing.

Pilocarpine contraindications

Pilocarpine is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula, pupillary block glaucoma or iritis.

In addition, pilocarpine should not be applied while wearing soft or hydrophilic contact lenses, as the benzalkonium chloride present in the formula can be absorbed by the lenses.