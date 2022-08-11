5 main causes of vision loss and how to avoid it

Vision loss can most often be avoided because the situations that lead to progressive vision loss are easily controlled by changing eating habits, wearing sunglasses and routine eye exams, which can identify any eye problem still in the initial phase, which can be treated and vision preserved.

Diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration, for example, can be easily prevented by controlling blood glucose and wearing sunglasses, respectively. In addition, periodic consultations with the ophthalmologist are recommended, especially if there is a family history of vision loss, especially when there is a history of glaucoma and cataracts.

The main causes of vision loss are:

1. Cataract

Cataracts are characterized by the aging of the lens of the eye, resulting in blurred vision, increased sensitivity to light and progressive loss of vision and can happen throughout life or at birth. Cataracts can arise due to several situations, such as the use of corticosteroid medications, blows to the eye or head, eye infections and aging.

Although it can lead to loss of vision, cataracts are completely reversible through surgery, in which the lens of the eye is replaced by an ocular lens. The performance of the surgery does not depend on the person’s age, but on the degree of vision impairment. Learn how cataract surgery is performed and what the postoperative period is like.

How to avoid: Cataract is a disease that is difficult to avoid, because the child can already be born with changes in the lens of the eye. However, it is important to go to the ophthalmologist so that tests are carried out that can identify any vision problem, especially when there are symptoms of eye infection or if the person has diabetes, myopia, hypothyroidism or excessive medication use, for example.

2. Macular degeneration

Macular degeneration, also known as retinal degeneration, is a disease characterized by damage and wear and tear of the retina, resulting in the gradual loss of the ability to see objects clearly and the appearance of a dark area in the center of vision. This disease is usually related to age, being more common from the age of 50, but it can also happen in people who have a family history, have nutritional deficiencies, are often exposed to ultraviolet light or have hypertension, for example.

How to avoid: To prevent retinal degeneration, it is important to have healthy eating habits, avoid smoking and wear sunglasses to protect from ultraviolet rays, in addition to going to the eye doctor regularly if you have symptoms or a family history.

In some cases, according to the degree of evolution of the disease, the doctor may indicate treatment with laser, oral or intraocular drugs, such as Ranibizumab or Aflibercept, for example. Learn more about treatment for macular degeneration.

3. Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a chronic disease that can lead to progressive loss of vision due to the death of optic nerve cells. Glaucoma is a silent disease, so it is important to pay attention to the appearance of some symptoms, especially if there is a family history of glaucoma, such as decreased field of vision, eye pain, blurred or blurry vision, severe headache, nausea and vomiting.

How to avoid: Although there is no cure, vision loss due to glaucoma can be prevented by measuring eye pressure in routine eye exams. Normally, when it is verified that the pressure in the eye is high, it is necessary to carry out a series of eye exams to make the diagnosis of the disease and, thus, prevent its progression. See which tests identify glaucoma.

Treatment for glaucoma should be recommended by the ophthalmologist according to the degree of ocular involvement, and the use of eye drops, medications, laser treatment or surgery may be recommended, which is indicated only when other treatment options do not have the desired effect. .

4. Diabetic retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy is a consequence of high blood glucose levels, being more common in people with type 1 diabetes who do not have adequate control of their diabetes. Excessive blood sugar can result in progressive damage to the retina and the blood vessels that supply the eyes, resulting in blurred vision, the presence of dark spots in the vision, and progressive loss of vision.

Diabetic retinopathy can be classified according to the extent of the lesion in the eye, the most severe form being called proliferative diabetic retinopathy, which is characterized by the emergence and rupture of more fragile vessels in the eyes, with hemorrhage, retinal detachment and blindness.

How to avoid: Diabetic retinopathy can be avoided through blood glucose control, which must be performed by diabetic patients according to the endocrinologist’s guidance. In addition, it is important for people with diabetes to have annual eye exams so that any eye changes can be identified early and can be reversed.

In the case of proliferative diabetic retinopathy, the ophthalmologist may recommend performing surgical procedures to eliminate the new vessels formed in the eye or stop bleeding, for example. However, it is necessary for the person to follow the endocrinologist’s guidelines for diabetes control.

5. Retinal detachment

Retinal detachment, which is characterized when the retina is not in its correct position, is a situation that needs to be treated immediately so that complete loss of vision does not occur. This situation can happen due to a very strong blow to the eye or head, or due to diseases or inflammatory processes, causing part of the retina not to have enough blood and oxygen supply, which can result in death of eye tissue and, hence blindness.

Retinal detachment is more common in people over 50 years old or who have suffered a very strong blow to the head and can be noticed through the appearance of small dark spots in the field of vision, flashes of light that appear suddenly, discomfort in the very blurry eye and vision, for example.

How to avoid: To prevent retinal detachment, it is recommended that people over 50 years of age or who have had some kind of accident or have diabetes, for example, have regular eye exams so that the doctor can check if the retina is in the correct position.

If a change in position is noticed, surgery is necessary to solve this problem and avoid blindness. Surgery is the only form of treatment for retinal detachment and the type of surgery depends on the severity of the situation, and can be performed using laser, cryopexy or injection of air or gas into the eye. Know the indication for each type of surgery.