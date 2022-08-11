Soy milk: Benefits, How to use it and How to make it at home

The benefits of soy milk are especially that it has a positive effect on preventing cancer due to the presence of substances such as soy isoflavones and protease inhibitors. In addition, other benefits of soy milk can be:

Decreased risk of heart disease;

Combat osteoporosis;

Help control diabetes and high cholesterol;

It helps to lose weight because it has only 54 calories per 100 ml.

Soy milk does not contain lactose, is rich in proteins, fibers, B vitamins and still has some concentration of calcium, however, it should only be used as a substitute for cow’s milk for babies and children under the guidance of a doctor or nutritionist.

Soy milk is cholesterol-free and has less fat than cow’s milk, being very beneficial for health, but cow’s milk can still be replaced by milk or rice, oat or almond milk, if the individual has a cow’s or goat’s milk protein allergy or lactose intolerance. In addition to milk, tofu is also produced from soy, a low-calorie cheese that helps prevent cancer and lose weight. See its benefits here.

Some brands that sell soy milk are Ades, Yoki, Jasmine, Mimosa, Pró vida, Nestlé, Batavo and Sanavita. The price varies from 3 to 6 reais per package and the price of soy infant formula varies from 35 to 60 reais.

Is soy milk bad for you?

The harmful effects of soy milk on health are minimized when the product is properly industrialized, but they are not totally excluded and, therefore, its consumption must be done with caution, as soy drinks contain antinutrients that reduce the body’s capacity. to absorb some nutrients, such as minerals and some amino acids.

Children and babies should only drink milk, soy juice or any other soy-based food under medical advice, as soy can have a negative effect on children’s hormonal development and this can lead to early puberty and other major hormonal changes. in addition, it does not contain cholesterol, a substance essential for the proper development of children’s brain and central nervous system.

Each package of soy drinks lasts an average of 3 days if it is always kept in the fridge and, therefore, it should not be consumed after this period.

How to make soy milk at home

To make homemade soy milk, you need:

Ingredients:

1 cup of soy beans

1 liter and a half of water

Preparation mode:

Choose soy beans, wash well and leave to soak overnight. The next day, drain the water and wash again to put it in a blender and beat with the water. Strain in a dish towel and place in a pan taking to the fire. When it boils, leave it on low heat for 10 minutes. Allow to cool and keep in the fridge.

In addition to replacing cow’s milk with soy milk, there are other foods that can be substituted for a healthier life, with a lower risk of cholesterol and diabetes. See the 10 best changes you can make for your health in this video by nutritionist Tatiana Zanin: