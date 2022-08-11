What to do to treat sinusitis in pregnancy

To treat sinusitis during pregnancy, you need to wash your nostrils with saline several times a day and inhale steam from hot water. It may also be necessary to use drugs, such as antibiotics and corticosteroids, which should only be taken as indicated by the otolaryngologist so as not to harm the baby’s development.

Sinusitis, which appears during pregnancy, is an inflammation of the mucosa that leads to the accumulation of secretions in the cavities of the skull, nose, eyes and face and causes symptoms such as headache, nasal discharge and heaviness in the head. Learn more about sinusitis symptoms.

In this way, to treat sinusitis during pregnancy, you should choose to do a home treatment and follow the following tips.

1. Make a nebulization

The woman should use steam nebulization, use pregnancy-safe herbs such as eucalyptus, or even breathe in the air from a hot shower. Nebulization should be done 2 to 3 times a day, for approximately 20 minutes, especially in the morning and before bed. Read more at Nebulization for Sinusitis.

Nebulization with nebulizer: 5 to 10 ml of saline solution should be placed in the nebulizer cup, position the mask close to the nose and breathe that air until the liquid disappears completely;

5 to 10 ml of saline solution should be placed in the nebulizer cup, position the mask close to the nose and breathe that air until the liquid disappears completely; Steam fogging: just lock yourself in the bathroom and let the hot shower water run down to generate a lot of steam, inhaling it for about 20 minutes;

just lock yourself in the bathroom and let the hot shower water run down to generate a lot of steam, inhaling it for about 20 minutes; Nebulization with herbs: it is necessary to boil water and prepare a chamomile tea (recutita matricaria), buchinha from the north, eucalyptus or orange peel with lemon and breathe in the steam for approximately 20 minutes, keeping your face 8 cm from the container. You should put the tea in a basin, place it on a table and sit on the chair, leaning slightly in order to breathe in the steam.

These natural methods to treat acute or chronic sinusitis help to clear the airways, making breathing easier. See how to prepare this type of nebulization in this video:

2. Flush the nostrils with saline

The woman should wash both nostrils with saline at least 2 to 3 times a day to eliminate secretions that make breathing difficult. In this way, you must:

Use saline solution, which can be purchased at the pharmacy or prepare a saline solution at home. Learn how to prepare a saline solution for sinusitis; Introduce 5 to 10 ml of the solution in one nostril and then in the other, using a syringe without a tip or nasal irrigator; Sniff and let the secretions out.

Generally, nasal lavage with saline is more effective after a nebulization, as the secretions become more fluid and it is easier to eliminate them.

3. Blow your nose

To avoid the accumulation of secretions, the pregnant woman should blow her nose with a soft tissue whenever necessary, not just wiping the tip of her nostrils.

If it has to be done often, the woman can apply a healing cream to the nose to prevent sores from forming due to friction.

4. Drink lots of fluids

A pregnant woman with sinusitis should drink at least 2 liters of unsweetened water or tea. A great tea for sinusitis is oregano tea, as its herbs help relieve cough and phlegm. Read more about the plant.

A woman should choose to drink this tea before going to bed, as coughing attacks are more intense at night.

Does sinusitis in pregnancy affect the baby?

Sinusitis during pregnancy usually does not harm the baby, however, the woman should not self-medicate or even use drugs that she used to take to treat sinusitis before becoming pregnant, as it can harm the baby’s development, and she should always choose possible, by natural treatments.

What to take to treat sinusitis in pregnancy

To treat sinusitis it is important never to take any medicine without a doctor’s recommendation to assess whether it harms the baby’s development.

Generally, when natural treatment is not enough, the doctor may prescribe pain relievers for headaches, corticosteroids and/or antibiotics. However, first a rigorous evaluation is necessary to choose the most correct treatment.