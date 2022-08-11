Cryofrequency: what it is, what it is for and how it works

Cryofrequency is an aesthetic treatment that combines radiofrequency with cold, which ends up having several important effects, including the destruction of fat cells, as well as the stimulation of collagen and elastin production. Thus, this technique is usually used by those who want to eliminate localized fat, as well as improve skin elasticity and reduce the expression of some wrinkles, for example.

This is a safe, non-invasive, completely painless technique and approved by Anvisa. However, it needs to be done in specialized centers with health professionals, as it is the best way to ensure that the device used is being reviewed frequently.

Thus, radiofrequency can be considered an ideal aesthetic treatment to complement diet and physical exercise, giving a better appearance to the body shape and skin.

What is cryofrequency for?

The possible applications of cryofrequency are still being studied, however, this technique has been widely used for:

Eliminate localized fat;

Reduce the expression of wrinkles on the face;

Improve facial contour;

Treat sagging, improving skin elasticity.

Since there are several other aesthetic treatments capable of eliminating this type of problem, whether invasively or not, it is always recommended to make an evaluation consultation, to determine which treatment option can produce the best results, as well as to understand the risks associated with each technique.

How does the technique work?

The cryofrequency device emits radiofrequency waves that penetrate the skin, up to the dermis, and cause an increase in temperature, capable of stimulating the increased production of collagen and elastin, which give the skin better elasticity. In addition, this device also cools the top layer of the skin, the epidermis, to a temperature of -10ºC, which causes destruction of fat cells.

In most cases, cryofrequency devices can work only with the production of cold, as well as with the combination of cold with radiofrequency, and therefore, treatment is often terminated only with the production of cold, to cause an effect of lifting on the skin, which makes it firmer.

How cryofrequency is done

To perform cryofrequency correctly, the area to be treated must be divided into small areas of a maximum of 10×20 cm, where the device must be slid several times, for 3 to 5 minutes in each area.

In the case where the device has a tip with only one pole, known as monopolar, it is necessary to place a metal plate under the person, to close the radiofrequency emission field. When the tip has two poles, it is known as bipolar and, in this case, it does not need the metal plate, the device is only used directly on the skin.

When the results are observed

To obtain the best results, it is recommended to do at least 6 cryofrequency sessions with intervals of 21 days between each session. However, the total number of sessions will vary from the problem to be treated, as well as the location of the body, which must be evaluated by the professional.

However, right after the session it is already possible to observe some results such as skin firmness and improvement in appearance, due to the increase in blood circulation and nutrition of the site.