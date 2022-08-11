Staphylococcus saprophyticus: what it is, symptoms and treatment

O Staphylococcus saprophyticusor S. saprophyticus, is a gram-positive bacterium that can be found in the genital system of men and women without causing any signs or symptoms. However, when there is an imbalance of the genital microbiota, whether due to stress, diet, lack of hygiene or diseases, this bacteria can proliferate and symptoms of urinary tract infection, especially in young and sexually active women.

This bacterium has proteins on its surface that allow it to adhere more easily to urinary tract cells, causing infection when there are conditions that favor its proliferation.

main symptoms

The symptoms of infection by S. saprophyticus they arise mainly when the person has a weakened immune system or when intimate hygiene is not performed correctly, favoring the development of bacteria in the genital region and leading to the emergence of symptoms of urinary infection.

If you suspect you may have a urinary tract infection, check the symptoms in the following test:

It is important that the infection is identified and treated correctly, otherwise the bacteria can remain longer in the kidneys, resulting in pyelonephritis or nephrolithiasis, compromising the functioning of the kidneys, or reaching the bloodstream and reaching other organs, characterizing septicemia. Understand what septicemia is.

Despite being less common in men, infection by S. saprophyticus can result in epididymitis, urethritis and prostatitis, and it is important that the diagnosis is made correctly and the treatment started soon afterwards.

how to diagnose

The diagnosis of infection by Staphylococcus saprophyticus it should be done by the gynecologist, in the case of women, or urologist, in the case of men, through the analysis of the symptoms presented by the person and the result of the microbiological examination.

Usually, the doctor requests a type 1 urine test, also called EAS, and a urine culture, which aims to identify the microorganism responsible for the infection. In the laboratory, the urine sample is cultured so that the microorganism is isolated. After isolation, several biochemical tests are performed to allow the identification of the bacteria.

O S. saprophyticus is considered negative coagulase, because when the coagulase test is performed, there is no reaction, unlike other species of Staphylococcus. In addition to the coagulase test, it is necessary to perform the Novobiocin test in order to differentiate the S. saprophyticus of S. epidermidisbeing the S. saprophyticus resistant to Novobiocin, which is an antibiotic that can be used in the treatment of infection by bacteria of the genus Staphylococcus. learn all about Staphylococcus.

treatment for S. saprophyticus

the treatment for S. saprophyticus it is established by the doctor when the person has symptoms, and the use of antibiotics for about 7 days is recommended. The antibiotic indicated depends on the result of the antibiogram, which shows which antibiotics the bacterium is sensitive and resistant to, making it possible to indicate the most appropriate drug.

Usually, the doctor indicates treatment with Amoxicillin or Amoxicillin associated with Clavulanate, however when the bacteria is resistant to these antibiotics or when the person does not respond well to treatment, the use of Ciprofloxacin, Norfloxacin, Sulfamethoxazole-Trimethoprim or Cephalexin may be indicated. .