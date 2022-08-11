Guaçatonga: what is it for and how to use it

Guaçatonga is a medicinal plant, also known as herb of bugre, and is widely used in the preparation of homeopathic remedies and herbal creams to be used in the treatment of cold sores and canker sores, for example.

The scientific name of the guaçatonga is Casearia sylvestris, can be found in some natural products stores and costs between R$4 and R$10.00.

What is Guaçatonga for?

Guaçatonga is a medicinal plant that mainly has healing, antiseptic, immunostimulating and anti-ulcer action, and can be used to assist in the treatment of:

Lip herpes;

Thrush;

Mycoses;

Stomach ulcers;

Rheumatism;

Inflammations;

Snake and insect bites.

In addition, Guaçatonga can be used to help treat bleeding, leg swelling, high uric acid, canker sores, arthritis, chest pain, diarrhea and eczema, for example, because it also has depurative, soothing, tonic, diuretic properties. , stimulant, aphrodisiac, anesthetic, antispasmodic, antihemorrhagic and antipyretic, for example.

How to use Guacatonga

The most used parts of Guaçatonga are the leaves, stems and roots, and can be used to make teas, poultices and syrups:

Tea for Digestive Problems: Add 10 g of guaçatonga to 200 ml of boiling water and drink 2 cups throughout the day.

Add 10 g of guaçatonga to 200 ml of boiling water and drink 2 cups throughout the day. Eczema poultice: Boil 30 g of guaçatonga with 10 g of comfrey leaves in 1 liter of water for approximately 10 minutes. Apply on eczema.

Boil 30 g of guaçatonga with 10 g of comfrey leaves in 1 liter of water for approximately 10 minutes. Apply on eczema. syrup for thrush: Crush guaçatonga leaves with alcohol and apply the solution on the canker sores.

Contraindications and side effects

Guaçatonga is not related to side effects, being considered a safe plant. However, it is important that its use is guided by a doctor or herbalist, as when consumed in high doses it can result in vomiting or diarrhea, for example.

The use of Guaçatonga is not recommended for women who are lactating or pregnant, because studies carried out in female rats indicated that there was an alteration in the uterine musculature of these rats. Despite this, the contraindication of the use of this plant by pregnant women still needs further investigation.