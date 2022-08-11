How to avoid respiratory diseases in winter

Respiratory diseases are mainly caused by viruses and bacteria that are transmitted from one person to another, not only through droplets of secretion in the air, but also by contact of hands with objects that may contain microorganisms that cause infections. .

Some of the most common respiratory infections are colds, flu, sinusitis, tonsillitis, laryngitis, otitis and pneumonia, which mainly affect children and the elderly, as they have a more fragile immune system.

In addition, although they can appear at any time of the year, these diseases are more common in the winter period, as it is a colder, drier period and when people try to stay indoors, facilitating the proliferation of microorganisms. Thus, the main measures to prevent respiratory infections are:

1. Wash your hands well

It is common for people to believe that respiratory infections only happen through the air, but they forget that one of the main forms of contamination is through the hands, when touching something that contains microorganisms and then taking it to the mouth, nose or eyes. .

Thus, to avoid a respiratory infection, it is recommended to wash your hands well, or at least use alcohol gel, especially when going to public places, or when touching doorknobs, telephones, handrails or when using public transport, for example.

Check out the video below for the right way to wash your hands:

2. Avoid agglomerations and closed places

Attending environments with many people, especially if it is a place without much air circulation, makes it easier to contract respiratory infections, as they are places conducive to the proliferation of microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria and fungi.

Thus, it is common to acquire these types of infections in places such as schools, day care centers, nursing homes, shopping malls, parties or at work, as they tend to contain a greater number of people in closed places. Therefore, to avoid infections of the airways, it is recommended to keep the environment airy, ventilated and lit, in order to reduce the accumulation of microorganisms.

3. Do not smoke

Smoking facilitates the development of respiratory infections, as well as making recovery difficult, as it causes inflammation of the airways, irritation of the mucosa and also a decrease in its protective mechanisms.

In addition, those who live with those who smoke are not free from their ailments, as passive smoking also causes these effects on the respiratory tract. Therefore, it is recommended not only to stop smoking, but also not to be around anyone who is smoking.

Also check out 10 serious diseases caused by smoking.

4. Keeping allergic rhinitis under control

Rhinitis is inflammation of the airway mucosa, especially the nose, and its presence facilitates the development of respiratory infections, as it reduces the effectiveness of the region’s defenses.

In this way, it is important to avoid the factors that trigger rhinitis, such as dust, mites, mold, pollen or pet hair, for example, as well as to correctly treat this inflammation if it is present, as a way of preventing it from becoming a cold or sinusitis, for example. Check out the causes and how to treat allergic rhinitis.

5. Get the flu shot

The flu vaccine can protect against influenza-like viruses, which cause flu and can cause pneumonia, such as H1N1.

It should be remembered that the vaccine only protects against the viruses programmed in the vaccine formula, which are generally the most infectious and dangerous of that period. Thus, it does not protect against other viruses and, therefore, some people can get a cold even if they have had the vaccine.

Ask your questions about the flu vaccine on who can get the flu vaccine.

6. Stay hydrated

Keeping the body hydrated and with a balanced and balanced diet prevents drops in immunity that can facilitate an infection.

In this way, it is recommended to drink about 2 liters of liquids a day, including water, juices, coconut water and teas, and also to adopt a diet rich in vegetables, as it contains vitamins and minerals, which help protect the body.

7. Sleep 7 to 8 hours a night

Sleeping at least 6 hours, and preferably between 7 to 8 hours a night, is recommended so that the body can balance its metabolism and recover energy and the immune system.

Thus, those who sleep very little are more susceptible to acquiring infections, in addition to the fact that the body tends to perform much less for any activity.

8. Keep moisture in the air

Very dry air facilitates the proliferation of organisms and the drying of the respiratory mucosa, so it is recommended to avoid excessive use of air conditioning and keep the environment more ventilated.

A tip is the moderate use of the air humidifier, on the driest days, in order to balance the humidity. Also check out homemade ways to humidify the air.

9. Use antibiotics only with medical advice

Using antibiotics without proper guidance from the doctor brings a lot of harm. It should be borne in mind that most infections are caused by viruses, and using antibiotics will not bring any advantage and, on the contrary, will expose the body to their side effects that can be dangerous.

In addition, the misuse of antibiotics causes the bacterial flora of the body to become unbalanced, facilitating the emergence of a worrying bacterial infection.

10. Does using vitamin C protect from infections?

There is no scientific evidence that only the use of vitamin C can protect against a specific infection. However, the consumption of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C itself, vitamin A, vitamin E, omega-3, flavonoids, carotenoids and selenium, for example, are beneficial for the immune system, as they are antioxidants.

Antioxidants prevent the accumulation of free radicals in the body, which is useful in preventing disease and premature aging. Vitamin C and other antioxidants can be consumed in the form of supplements, however, they are easily found in food, especially vegetables. Check out which foods are rich in antioxidants.