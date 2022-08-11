7 main winter illnesses (and how to avoid them)

The main winter diseases are communicable respiratory diseases, such as colds and flu, in addition to the aggravation of others such as rhinitis, asthma, sinusitis, otitis and pneumonia, as this period favors the circulation of viruses and bacteria, as the temperature is lower. , the air becomes drier and there is a greater tendency to stay indoors.

The people most likely to suffer from these diseases are children and the elderly, as they have a weaker immune system. The period of greatest proliferation of microorganisms can vary according to the region of Brazil, since in the South and Southeast the coldest months can vary from May to October, while in the North and Northeast the months between April and June are more chances of rain and drop in temperatures.

1. Colds and flu

Influenzas are infections of the upper respiratory tract, such as the nose and throat, caused by viruses of the type Influenzaand cause symptoms such as fever of about 37.8ºC, nasal discharge, runny nose, sore throat and pain in muscles and joints, which lasts about 5 to 7 days.

Colds are the same type of infection, but milder, caused by viruses such as adenovirus, rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus, and cause symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing, sore throat and conjunctivitis, which last an average of 3 to 5 days.

how to treat: there is no specific treatment for colds and flu, it is necessary to rest, use analgesics to relieve pain, in addition to decongestants and nasal wash to fluidize and remove secretions.

2. Allergic rhinitis

Allergic rhinitis is inflammation of the mucosa lining the nose, caused by an allergic reaction, which causes symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose and itchy nose, symptoms that can last from a few minutes to several days. The substance that causes an allergy varies for each person, usually plant pollen, dust, mites or animal hair.

how to treat: this disease is chronic and has no cure, however there are treatments that can help treat and control its symptoms, such as antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids and, above all, avoid contact with allergic substances. Learn more about the top treatment options for allergic rhinitis.

3. Sinusitis

Sinusitis is inflammation of the mucosa of the sinuses, which are structures that are around the nose, causing symptoms such as pain in the face region, nasal secretion and headache. Usually, people who already have a degree of allergic rhinitis are more likely to develop this inflammation in winter.

This disease is mainly caused by viruses, colds and flu, and allergies, with only a small part caused by bacteria. Check out how to identify the symptoms of each type of sinusitis.

how to treat: the use of antihistamines, anti-inflammatories, decongestants and nasal washing with saline solution is usually recommended by the doctor, and the use of antibiotics is indicated only when there is a suspicion of bacterial infection.

4. Pneumonia

Pneumonia happens when inflammation and infection of the airways reaches the lungs, usually caused by bacteria, viruses or, more rarely, fungi. Symptoms of pneumonia include coughing up yellow or greenish phlegm, fever of about 38°C or higher, and chills, and if the infection is severe, it can also cause shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and wheezing.

how to treat: Treatment depends on the cause, most often with antibiotics and painkillers at home, with medical advice. In more serious cases, where there are warning signs, such as impaired blood oxygenation, mental confusion or kidney failure, for example, hospitalization may be necessary for treatment with direct medication in the vein or use of oxygen.

5. Otitis

It is the infection that usually happens by viruses or bacteria that infect the throat and migrate to the ear. This infection can cause pain at the site, fever and secretion production, and is more common in children.

how to treat: usually, the doctor advises the use of analgesics, such as Paracetamol or Ibuprofen, and antibiotics are used only when there is a suspicion of bacterial infection.

6. Asthma

Asthma attacks happen in predisposed people, who have inflammatory lung disease, and can be triggered by allergic factors, such as cold or dust, for example. These attacks are more common in children, although they also happen in adults, and cause symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath and coughing.

how to treat: treatment is carried out with guidance from a pulmonologist, which may involve the use of bronchodilators and corticosteroids, for example. Better understand how to identify and treat asthma.

7. Meningitis

Meningitis is the infection of the membranes that surround the brain by viruses, bacteria, fungi or parasites, and causes symptoms that can appear suddenly, such as high fever, severe headache, body aches or vomiting.

It is more common in children, however it can happen in adults, transmitted through contact with droplets of saliva from the infected person, through coughing, sneezing or talking. Understand what meningitis is and how to protect yourself.

how to treat: the treatment depends on the type of microorganism causing it, and it may be the use of injectable antibiotics, such as Penicillin, analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs, guided by the doctor.

How to avoid common winter illnesses

To protect yourself and avoid these diseases, some measures include:

Avoid closed and overcrowded places;

Leave the environment as ventilated and airy as possible;

Wash or sanitize your hands with alcohol several times a day, especially after being in public places;

Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, preferably with a disposable tissue;

Eat well and in a healthy way, with a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, as they are rich in antioxidants and minerals that help improve immunity;

Drink about 2 liters of water a day;

Avoid going to the emergency room unnecessarily, as it is an environment with a high probability of contamination;

Avoid close contact with other sick people.

In addition, annual flu vaccination is recommended, capable of protecting against the main flu-causing viruses in the period. This vaccination is especially important for people at greater risk of developing more serious cases of flu and viral pneumonia, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, diabetics and those with lung, heart or autoimmune diseases.