Health benefits of curd

Curds can be made at home using a fermentation process similar to yogurt, which will change the consistency of the milk and leave it with a more acidic flavor due to the reduced content of lactose, which is the natural sugar in milk.

Curd brings health benefits such as favoring muscle mass gain, as it is rich in proteins, and improving intestinal flora, as it has important bacteria for gut health.

To prepare the curd at home, you must do the following steps:

Ingredients:

1 liter of milk

1 pot of natural yogurt

Preparation mode:

Boil the milk and wait for it to cool until there is no more steam or until it is possible to put a finger in the milk and count to 10. Transfer the milk to a container with a lid, add the natural yogurt, stir well with a spoon and cover. Then wrap the container with newspaper or tea towels to keep the temperature warm and store in the oven off overnight, letting the mixture rest for about 8 hours. After this period, the curd will be ready and should be stored in the fridge.

To make the consistency more creamy, add 2 tablespoons of powdered milk to the yogurt and mix well, before adding the mixture to the warm milk.

Benefits of Curd

Regular consumption of curd brings the following health benefits:

Improve gut healthas it contains good bacteria that improve the intestinal flora; Help gain muscle massfor being rich in proteins; Help prevent and fight gastritis caused by H. pylori, as the bacteria in the curd help to destroy H. pylori in the stomach; Strengthen bones and teethas it is rich in calcium and phosphorus; Prevent constipation and diarrheaby balancing the intestinal flora; Restore the intestinal flora after periods of intestinal infection or when antibiotics were used; help lose weightfor having few calories and low glycemic index.

It is important to note that people with lactose intolerance are usually able to eat curds without experiencing the symptoms of intolerance, such as abdominal pain and diarrhea, as most of the lactose in milk is consumed by the beneficial bacteria that ferment the milk during the curd production process. . Also see the benefits of cheese.

Curd nutritional information

The following table provides nutritional information for 100 g of curd.

The amount: 100 g of curd Energy: 61 kcal Carbohydrate: 4.66 g Protein: 3.47 g fats: 3.25 g Fibers: 0 g Calcium: 121 mg Magnesium: 12 mg Potassium: 155 mg Sodium: 46 mg

It is important to remember that these values ​​are for pure fresh curd, with no added sugar or other ingredients. To flavor the curds, good options are to sweeten it with honey, natural sweeteners such as Stevia and beat the curds with fruit in a blender. See 10 natural ways to replace sugar.

Curd Dessert Recipe

Ingredients:

500 g of curd

300 g of sour cream

30 g strawberry gelatin or the desired flavor

2 tablespoons of sugar

Strawberries or other fruits to taste

Preparation mode:

Mix the curds with the cream until smooth, then add the sugar. Pour a cup of water into the gelatin and let it rest for 10 minutes. Bring the gelatin to a low heat without letting it boil, mixing well until the gelatin is completely dissolved. Slowly pour the gelatin into the curd mass and mix well. The dough should be liquid. Add the strawberries or the desired fruits to the bottom of a form, pour the dough and take it to the fridge for 2 hours.