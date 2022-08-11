How to avoid aluminum, arsenic and lead poisoning

To avoid contamination by heavy metals, which can lead to serious diseases such as kidney failure or cancer, for example, it is important to reduce contact with all types of heavy metals that are dangerous to health.

Mercury, arsenic and lead are the types most used in the composition of various objects of our daily lives, such as lamps, paints and even food and, therefore, are the ones that can most easily cause poisoning.

See the main symptoms of contamination by heavy metals.

To avoid all health risks, it is important to know which objects contain large amounts of these metals in their composition to know what to change or eliminate from daily contact:

1. How to avoid contact with Mercury

Some ways to avoid unnecessary mercury exposure include:

Avoid eating fish with a lot of mercury often such as mackerel, swordfish or marlin, for example, giving preference to salmon, sardines or anchovies;

such as mackerel, swordfish or marlin, for example, giving preference to salmon, sardines or anchovies; Not having objects with mercury in the house in its composition, such as ink, used batteries, used light bulbs or mercury thermometers;

in its composition, such as ink, used batteries, used light bulbs or mercury thermometers; Avoid breaking objects with liquid mercurysuch as fluorescent lamps or thermometers;

In addition, in cases of cavities and other dental treatments, it is also advised not to use mercury dental filling, giving preference to resin fillings, for example.

2. How to avoid contact with Arsenic

To avoid arsenic contamination it is important to:

Removing wood treated with preservatives with CCA or ACZA or apply a coat of arsenic-free sealant or paint to reduce contact;

with CCA or ACZA or apply a coat of arsenic-free sealant or paint to reduce contact; Do not use fertilizers or herbicides with monosodium metanearsonate (MSMA), calcium metanearsonate acid or cacodylic acid;

with monosodium metanearsonate (MSMA), calcium metanearsonate acid or cacodylic acid; Avoid taking drugs with arsenic asking the doctor about the composition of the medicine he is using;

asking the doctor about the composition of the medicine he is using; Keeping well water disinfected and tested by the responsible water and sewage company in the region.

Thus, it is important to be aware of the composition of all products before buying because arsenic is present in the composition of various materials used at home, especially chemicals and materials treated with preservatives.

3. How to avoid contact with Lead

Lead is a metal that is present in many objects used in everyday life and, therefore, it is recommended to check the composition of objects before buying, especially those made of PVC.

In addition, lead was also a heavy metal often used in the creation of wall paints, so homes built before 1980 can contain high amounts of lead in their walls. Thus, it is advisable to remove this type of paint and paint the house with new paints free of heavy metals.

Another very important tip to avoid lead contamination is to avoid using tap water right after turning on the tap, allowing the water to cool to its coldest point before drinking or using the water for cooking.

Other heavy metals

Although these are the most abundant heavy metals in daily activities, it is important to avoid contact with other types of heavy metals, such as barium, cadmium or chromium, which are more frequent in industries and construction sites, but which can also cause serious health problems. when adequate security measures are not used.

Contamination happens because, although after immediate contact with most of these types of metals there is no development of symptoms, these substances accumulate in the human body, and over time can lead to poisoning with serious consequences, such as kidney failure. and even cancer.

See a completely natural way to eliminate some of the excess heavy metals in the body.