Silicone prosthesis: main types and how to choose

Breast implants are silicone, gel or saline solution structures that can be used to enlarge the breasts, correct asymmetries and improve the contour of the breast, for example. There is no specific indication for the placement of silicone prostheses, being normally requested by women who are dissatisfied with the size or shape of their breast, with a direct impact on self-esteem.

Many women resort to the placement of silicone prostheses after breastfeeding, as the breasts become flaccid, small and sometimes droopy, and in these cases, the placement of the prosthesis is indicated about 6 months after the end of breastfeeding. In addition, breast implants can be used in the breast reconstruction process in the event of breast removal due to breast cancer.

The value varies according to the desired volume and characteristics of the prosthesis, and can cost between R$ 1900 and R$ 2500.00, however, the complete surgery can vary between R$ 3000 and R$ 7000.00. In the case of women who wish to have prostheses placed due to mastectomy, this procedure is a right for women who are enrolled in the Unified Health System, and can be done at no cost. Understand how breast reconstruction is done.

How to choose the type of silicone

Silicone prostheses vary according to shape, profile and size and, therefore, it is important that the choice of prosthesis is made together with the plastic surgeon. Usually, the surgeon assesses the size of the chest, tendency to sagging and the appearance of stretch marks, skin thickness and the person’s objective, in addition to lifestyle and plans for the future, such as the desire to become pregnant, for example.

It is important that the prosthesis is placed by a specialist doctor certified by the Federal Council of Medicine (CRM) and that the prosthesis meets the quality criteria, has ANVISA approval and has a useful life of at least 10 years. .

prosthesis size

The volume of the prosthesis varies according to the physical structure of the woman and her objective, and can vary between 150 and 600 ml, being recommended, in most cases, the placement of prostheses with 300 ml. Prostheses with higher volume are only indicated for women with a physical structure capable of supporting the weight of the prostheses, being indicated for tall women with a wide chest and hips.

Place of placement

The prosthesis can be placed through an incision that can be made under the breast, armpit or in the areola. It can be placed above or below the pectoral muscle according to the woman’s physical makeup. When the person has enough skin or fat, it is recommended to place the prosthesis over the pectoral muscle, leaving the appearance more natural.

When the person is very thin or does not have much breast, the prosthesis is placed under the muscle. Learn all about breast implant surgery.

Main types of prosthesis

Breast implants can be classified into some types according to their characteristics, such as shape, profile and material, and may consist of saline, gel or silicone, the latter being the choice of most women.

In saline prosthesis, the prosthesis is placed through a small incision and filled after placement, and can be adjusted after surgery. This type of prosthesis is usually palpable and in case of rupture, one breast may be smaller than the other, unlike gel or silicone prostheses, in which most of the time there are no symptoms of rupture. However, gel or silicone prostheses are smoother and softer and hardly palpable, which is why they are the main choice for women.

prosthesis shape

Silicone implants can be classified according to their shape as:

conical prosthesis in which greater volume can be noticed in the center of the breast, ensuring greater projection for the breasts;

in which greater volume can be noticed in the center of the breast, ensuring greater projection for the breasts; round prosthesis which is the type most chosen by women, as it leaves the cervix more designed and guarantees a better contour of the breast, being normally indicated for women who already have some breast volume;

which is the type most chosen by women, as it leaves the cervix more designed and guarantees a better contour of the breast, being normally indicated for women who already have some breast volume; Anatomical or drop-shaped prosthesisin which most of the volume of the prosthesis is concentrated in the lower part, resulting in the increase of the breast in a natural way, but leaving the cervix little marked.

Anatomical prostheses, because they do not give much projection to the breasts or demarcate the cervix well, are not normally chosen by surgeons and women for aesthetic purposes, being normally used in breast reconstruction processes, as they promote an increase in the shape and contour of the breast. proportionately.

prosthesis profile

The prosthesis profile is what guarantees the final result, and can be classified as super high, high, moderate and low. The higher the profile of the prosthesis, the more raised and projected the breast is and the more artificial the result. Super high profile prostheses are suitable for women who have some degree of sagging breasts, however, the result may be unnatural.

In the case of the moderate and low profile, the breast is flatter, with no projection or marking of the cervix, since the prosthesis has little volume and large diameter. Thus, this type of prosthesis is indicated for women who wish to undergo breast reconstruction or who do not want the breasts to be projected too far forward, having a more natural result.

Who shouldn’t put silicone

The placement of silicone prostheses is contraindicated for pregnant women or those in the postpartum period or breastfeeding, who must wait at least 6 months to place the prosthesis, in addition to not being recommended in case of hematological, autoimmune or cardiovascular diseases and for persons under the age of 16.