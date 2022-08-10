Brazilian Natural Medicine

Treatment for low blood pressure – Tua Saúde

Treatment for low blood pressure should be done by placing the individual lying down with the legs raised in an airy place, as shown in the image, especially when there is a sudden drop in pressure.

Offering a glass of orange juice is a way to complement the treatment for low blood pressure, helping to regulate blood pressure and decreasing discomfort.

In addition, those who suffer from low blood pressure constantly should avoid exposure to excessive heat, not go too long without eating and maintain good hydration.

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, occurs when oxygen and nutrients are not distributed satisfactorily to the body’s cells, which can cause symptoms such as dizziness, sweating, nausea, vision changes, weakness and even fainting.

Normally, low pressure is considered when values ​​below 90/60 mmHg are reached, with the most common causes being increased heat, sudden change in position, dehydration or large hemorrhages.

Natural treatment for low blood pressure

A great natural treatment for low blood pressure is rosemary tea with fennel, as it is a stimulant and promotes increased blood pressure.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon of fennel;
  • 1 teaspoon of rosemary;
  • 3 cloves or cloves, headless;
  • 1 glass of water with approximately 250 ml.

Preparation mode

Add a teaspoon of fennel, a teaspoon of rosemary and three headless cloves or cloves to a glass of water with approximately 250 ml. Put everything in a pan over low heat and let it boil for 5 to 10 minutes. Let it rest for 10 minutes, strain and drink every day at night before bed.

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

